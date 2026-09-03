3D Printing Financials: AML3D Revenue Jumps 70% as U.S. Defense Business Grows

AML3D’s (ASX: AL3) growing U.S. defense business helped push revenue to a record for the financial year that ran from July 2025 through June 2026. The Australian metal 3D printing company also reached EBITDA profitability for the first time during the second half.

The company reported A$12.5 million ($8.9 million) in revenue, including lease income, for the full year ended June 30, 2026, up 70% from the previous year. Gross profit reached A$7.8 million ($5.6 million), with a gross margin of 63%. AML3D still posted a net loss of A$4.5 million ($3.2 million). However, the company recorded positive EBITDA of A$608,000 ($434,507) during the second half of the year. That was AML3D’s first EBITDA-positive half-year.

The results show that the company’s expansion into U.S. defense is beginning to have a greater impact on its business. AML3D said demand from the U.S. defense sector, and especially the U.S. Navy’s Maritime Industrial Base, was a major driver of its FY2026 performance.

AML3D makes ARCEMY industrial metal 3D printing systems. The machines use the company’s Wire Additive Manufacturing (WAM) process to produce large metal parts. Instead of using metal powder and lasers, the process feeds metal wire into an electric arc and deposits the melted material layer by layer.

U.S. Navy Work Drives Growth

AML3D has spent the past several years building its position in the U.S. Navy supply chain. In fact, the company says it has now signed contracts to deploy 14 ARCEMY systems into the Navy’s supply chain. It also received two additional system orders from U.S. industrial customers. And some of those systems are already in operation.

The company is also starting to generate business from outside defense. During FY2026, it deployed an ARCEMY system to the Tennessee Valley Authority for power generation repair work. Another system was commissioned at FasTech, which supplies parts to the defense, aerospace and energy sectors.

AML3D’s Navy business is also expanding beyond selling 3D printers. In March, the company received a roughly A$2.6 million ($1.9 million) contract from BlueForge Alliance to manufacture five replacement components for U.S. Navy submarines using its ARCEMY technology. This gives AML3D another source of revenue alongside system sales, software licenses, technical support, consumables and engineering services.

At the same time, AML3D is investing in additional capacity to support its growth. The company plans to spend A$12 million ($8.6 million) to double capacity at its U.S. Technology Center in Ohio and another A$5 million ($3.6 million) on a planned UK Technology Centre. The UK expansion also supports AML3D’s broader push into AUKUS-related defense opportunities across Australia, the U.S. and UK.

AML3D enters fiscal year 2027 with A$16.8 million ($12 million) of contracted work, up from A$9 million ($6.4 million) a year earlier. It also reported an A$78 million ($55.7 million) global sales pipeline, although that represents potential business rather than confirmed orders, of course. The company ended June with about A$26.7 million ($19.1 million) in cash to support its expansion.

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