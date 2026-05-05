3Dnatives Announces ADDITIV Defense 2026: A Global Virtual Summit on Additive Manufacturing’s Role in Military Readiness

3Dnatives is proud to announce the inaugural edition of ADDITIV Defense, a global virtual summit dedicated to additive manufacturing in military and defense environments. The free event takes place on May 6th, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM EDT / 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM CEST. Over 2.5 hours, it will bring together defense decision-makers, industry leaders, and AM experts around one central question: where does additive manufacturing fit into real operations?

“Defense organizations are no longer asking whether additive manufacturing has a place in their operations. They are asking how to scale it, certify it, and deploy it where it matters most. ADDITIV Defense was created to provide a space for these conversations, bringing together decision-makers and experts working to move the technology into real-world use.” — Filippos Voulpiotis, Managing Director of 3Dnatives

What to Expect at ADDITIV Defense 2026

Panel 1: Manufacturing Under Fire: How AM is Changing Military Logistics

When forward-deployed forces cannot wait for a part to ship, the question is not whether AM works in a lab, but whether it works in the field. This panel examines how digital inventories, on-demand production, and distributed manufacturing are being integrated into real military supply chains, and where the gaps remain. Speakers include Sherri Monroe of AMGTA, Aaron Johns of Siemens Government Technologies, Michael Pecota of Naval Sea Systems Command, and Daniel Braley of V2X Inc.

Panel 2: Scaling Drone and Equipment Production with Additive Manufacturing

The jump from prototype to serial production is where most AM programs stall. This session takes on the hard engineering decisions involved in producing drones and mission-critical hardware at scale, from design for AM and material selection to balancing production speed with the durability requirements of operational environments. Speakers include Alison Wyrick Mendoza of ASTM International, Mike York of Eaton Aerospace, Kelvin Fu of University of Delaware, and Howard Marotto of The Barnes Global Advisors.

Panel 3: Certification and Trust: What Still Prevents Full Adoption of AM in Defense?

This session tackles the harder question: why, despite years of development, AM still struggles to achieve full adoption for critical defense components, and what needs to change on qualification, standards, and risk acceptance before that shifts. Speakers include Gil Lavi of 3D Alliances, Stephen McKee of ASTM International / Wohlers Associates, Evren Yasa of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), and Moritz Kolter of the Aachen Center for Additive Manufacturing (ACAM).

Networking Built for the Industry

Beyond the panels, attendees gain access to targeted peer networking through the Swapcard platform, with the ability to schedule one-on-one meetings before and after sessions. The event is expected to draw over 700 registered attendees from across the global defense and AM ecosystem.

Partners and Sponsors

Backed by key industry partners and sponsors including Arc Impact, Protolabs, ASTM International, AMGTA, SPE, 3D Alliances, Wevolver, Metal AM Magazine, Manufacturing in Focus, IAM3DHUB, 3DPrint.com, and Aerospace and Defense Review.

Registration

Register NOW to secure your place at the defense sector’s dedicated additive manufacturing virtual summit.

About 3Dnatives: 3Dnatives is the leading global media platform for additive manufacturing, delivering cutting-edge coverage of 3D printing technologies, applications, and market trends. With over 1.3 million monthly unique visitors, it serves as a critical resource for professionals across the industry. Published in English, French, Spanish, German, and Italian, 3Dnatives partners with major players in the ecosystem to provide high-value content, data-driven insights, and strategic visibility through multimedia, branded content, and virtual events.

About ADDITIV: ADDITIV is a series of global virtual events dedicated to additive manufacturing, offering panel discussions, workshops and networking with AM experts from leading industrial companies & the most innovative firms in the field.

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