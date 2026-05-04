Top DAWG & SAWC: $54 Billion Replicator Reborn

The Defense Autonomous Warfare Group (DAWG), also called the Defense Autonomous Working Group, may be funded to the tune of $55 billion. Overseen by Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg, this may be a preeminent vehicle for obtaining a new autonomous capability for the United States. Hedge fund billionaire Feinberg owns Dyncorp. Some of his other portfolio companies, like NetCentrics Corp, North Wind, Red River Technology, and Stratolaunch, have gotten contracts recently under the Golden Dome project, which he overseas. Stratolaunch got Hypersonic Test Bed contracts as well.

DAWG is essentially a carbon copy, or replication if you will, of Biden’s Replicator program. DAWG has gotten $225.9 million so far this year but is now looking for $54.6 billion more in the next budget request, compared to Replicator’s $500m spend. The base budget will be a hefty $1 billion. DAWG will be looking at unmanned systems in the broadest sense. Autonomous vehicles of any kind could be funded by the initiative, which will seek to place swarm-based drone solutions under and on water, in the air, and on land.

Swarming technologies of all kinds could fall under the program, including the scaled up production of those vehicles and ancillary technology. This program augments, and in some ways supplants, many government projects already under way in the same arena. DAWG is spoken of as a pathfinder to locating new companies and solutions for the government. In effect, autonomous craft will have a completely cordoned off extra infusion of capital going into them.

The US is behind on drone warfare. The US has too expensive and too few craft available to it. The US is running out of cruise missiles and precision munitions of all kinds. A short sojourn in Iran cost over $30 billion. The US military essentially is too expensive. In my Death Spiral article, I argued that the US is actually in a budgetary death spiral, where more expensive gear is needed to replace ineffectual things spread over fewer partners. In 2024, I argued that the US was mainly 3D printing squandered opportunities. My Surge Fulcrum article argues that the US should, and is, pivoting towards a swarm-based military. In 2023, I said that the US military is in effect being disrupted, while last year I argued that this disruption was under way.

I wrote that,

“I think that the current Replicator plans do not go far enough and smell a bit too much of continued pork banqueting at the expense of democracy. Time is short, the US is already on its back foot. In fact it may already find itself in a conflict in can’t win. Save for 3D printing. I’ve said this before but now find myself being a bit more frantic.”

Now the US is clearly on the back foot, and in fact in an unwindable conflict. And it is turning to UAS systems in a major way. Clearly with the exigent timelines, 3D printing will benefit from this initiative. 3D printing is the best technology to make a lot of unmanned vehicle and aircraft parts. Mass savings, conformal, made on-demand, reduced part count, iterative, and quick to part will all benefit us clearly. Especially with smaller vehicles that have to be made fast and inexpensively, 3D printing has advantages. And if we look at austere manufacturing, on-demand 3D printing has definite advantages there as well. Many of these projects will no doubt turn to 3D printing to meet deadlines, and build and get craft out quickly.

How much money will actually flow to us will of course depend on how much we adhere to Mr. Feinberg’s plan and needs. There seems to be very little in the process in place to see how this money is to be distributed. And of course, the ask and final amount could be very different than it is estimated to be now. But, a key strategy for 3D printing companies could be to get acquired by Cerberus Capital? Another option is to find out directly or indirectly what DAWG is specifically looking for and then build it. Lobbying seems to be the path forward here.

Now, there is another layer to this initiative and that is the military one. Lieutenant General Francis L. Donovan heads the DAWG unit within United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM) that took over from the Replicator initiative. There are, therefore, two DAWGs: one is a military unit that was tasked with implementing autonomous technologies as part of SOCOM, while the other is a working group that funds it. Now officially stood up, the new unit taking over from the military DAWG until will be called the SOUTHCOM Autonomous Warfare Command (SAWC).

Replicator and DAWG aim to create a hellscape of drone swarms that would, through low US soldier cost and high autonomy, preclude a Chinese invasion. Indeed, a sufficient number of these vehicles could be a defensive ring inhibiting any kind of invasion. Ukraine now has created a dead zone that kills up to 90% of Russian soldiers destined for the frontline. This zone is comprised of manned drones of all kinds and has inhibited many of Russia’s missiles, aircraft, and any significant action, except at extreme human cost. The US seems to want to be able to implement this locally at will. This is simply the best idea ever and could save the US’s ability to fight wars.

Donovan is the Commander, United States Southern Command. He says SAWC is tasked with:

“…employing autonomous, semi-autonomous, and unmanned platforms and systems to counter threats and challenges across domains, linking tactical missions to long-term strategic effects. The command will also collaborate closely with Allies and partners in the region to advance shared goals, such as disrupting and degrading narcoterrorist and cartel networks, and responding to life-threatening crises caused by large-scale natural disasters.”

The visibility and government importance of the narcoterrorist targeting, plus the applicability of these weapons to Taiwan and Iran, means that this will be the focus of much attention within the military. The US seems keen to develop a true autonomous capability. Whereas before the command was a part of USSOCOM, it is now a part of United States Southern Command. The soldiers of this unit will be important to evaluating, implementing, and scaling a true autonomous capability for the US.

Donovan’s background is extensive. He has a lot of experience in SOCOM and was a commander of a Force Reconnaissance Platoon, as well as holding many other roles within the Marines. He has two children who are active duty Marines. There are two very different sides of America that together will create an autonomous warfare capability for the country. Let’s hope that we get the very best from both these men and those around them.

To me, 3D printing is a key part of this. Indeed, I wouldn’t be looking at making drones, but making drone factories at this stage. A great drone now would be like having a Tiger tank in 1945. What the US needs is the ability to print most of this drone, from the engine to the radar, batteries, electronics, warheads, assemblies, body, and more. The US needs factories to quickly iterate and make drones. This to me is the only path to the US war fighting capability continuing to be meaningful.

Want to learn more? We’re holding a live webcast called UAS Additive Strategies: The Present & Future of Drone Manufacturing, on June 30th. Register here.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.