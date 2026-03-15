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Nonprofit “3D Printing Elves” Sees Demand Surge After Viral TikTok

08:00 am by Vanesa Listek 3D Printers3D PrintingNorth America
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A nonprofit in California is suddenly seeing a huge spike in demand for its 3D printed toys after a teacher’s TikTok post brought attention to the group’s work.

The Fresno-based organization, called 3D Printing Elves, makes free toys for children. Using desktop 3D printers, they create colorful, articulated animals and other small toys, which are then donated to schools, shelters, and other community programs in the area and in Madera County.

Recently, however, demand for those toys jumped dramatically.

The surge began when Speech Language Pathologist Bailey Parks from Fresno Unified School District posted a TikTok video praising the nonprofit and telling users that 3D Printing Elves gave her more than 440 3D printed fidget toys for her school. In the video, the teacher shared how the toys could help students, especially those who benefit from sensory items in the classroom.

 

@haybails0602

This company was so amazing to work with! Thank you 3D Printing Elves! #freeresource #education #centralvalleyca

♬ original sound – Bailey

The post quickly gained attention online. Within days, the nonprofit began receiving thousands of requests for toys.

For a group that normally produces about 16,000 toys a year, the sudden surge was overwhelming. So much so that 3D Printing Elves had to post a notice at the top of its website explaining how it will prioritize requests: “Due to the high volume of toy requests, we have decided to prioritize delivery of toys.”

The group says it will focus first on requests from Fresno and Madera counties, then on nearby counties in California’s Central Valley, before fulfilling requests from the rest of the state. The notice also highlights the scale of the challenge. The nonprofit says that as of February 23, 2026, it had already received more than 50,000 toy requests, meaning some people may face long delays before their requests are fulfilled.

3D printed toys from 3D Printing Elves.

Printing Toys for the Community

3D Printing Elves was created during the COVID-19 pandemic by Vincent and Allyson Wall, a couple from Fresno who began using their home 3D printers to make toys for local children. Using several desktop 3D printers, volunteers produce a variety of toys, including dragons, sharks, dinosaurs, butterflies, and toy cars.

3D printed dinosaurs from 3D Printing Elves.

Many of the toys are articulated designs that move when handled, making them popular as sensory items. Teachers often use them in classrooms to help students focus or relieve stress. What’s more, the toys are handed out for free to children in local schools, shelters, and foster care programs. It’s all part of the group’s mission to help ensure that children in underserved communities have access to simple toys and opportunities to play.

But producing the toys takes time. Each one can take around 90 minutes to print, depending on the design. The toys are typically made from PLA filament, so a single spool of filament can produce dozens of toys, and the nonprofit estimates that each toy costs just a few dollars in materials.

Teachers receive 3D printed toys from 3D Printing Elves.

Viral Attention Brings a New Challenge

While the viral TikTok post, which already surpassed 45,900 views, helped bring attention to the nonprofit’s work, it also created a new challenge.

3D printed toys from 3D Printing Elves.

Requests quickly grew beyond what the group could realistically produce with its printers and volunteers. Since each toy takes more than an hour to print, fulfilling tens of thousands of requests is a big task for a small nonprofit. However, the organization has continued to print as many toys as possible while encouraging patience from teachers and parents who have placed requests.

At the same time, the attention has helped more people learn about the nonprofit’s mission. Some community members have offered donations, while others have asked how they can volunteer or help by printing toys themselves.

The nonprofit has also received support from several companies connected to the 3D printing industry since it began. On its donor page, the organization lists contributions from members of the broader maker and additive manufacturing community, including companies such as Bambu Lab, Prusa, LulzBot (now operated by FAME 3D), Slice Engineering, EPAX3D, and West3D. Other contributors listed include groups and businesses within the maker community, such as Vitali3D, Armor3D Printing, Leemerie3D, Cartographer 3D, Wally 3D, Additive Attic, and 3D Print Bunny. Support from companies like these can include donated equipment, materials, or other resources that help the nonprofit continue printing toys for children.

Projects like 3D Printing Elves show another meaningful use for 3D printing. Using affordable desktop printers, volunteers can create toys locally and share them with children in their communities. What started as a simple idea is now helping bring small moments of joy to thousands of kids.

Images courtesy of 3D Printing Elves

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