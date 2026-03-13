XTPL Sells First ODRA System to Silicon Valley Semiconductor Packaging Client

One prerequisite for success in additive manufacturing (AM) is the establishment of a proven system for converting initial sales used as tech validation into future sales of higher-value hardware that’s ready for commercial scalability. This is especially true when targeting R&D-intensive verticals like semiconductors and defense, which depend on regularly transitioning new tech into routine elements of daily workflow.

Poland’s XTPL, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of AM systems and materials used for advanced packaging solutions in the electronics industry, appears to have just such a formula for success. The company announced it has sold its first ODRA system, the production-level version of XTPL’s Delta Printing System (DPS), to a client in Silicon Valley that provides advanced packaging solutions for both the tech and defense sectors. Both the DPS and ODRA leverage XTPL’s Ultra-Precise Dispensing (UPD) printhead technology.

Only a couple of weeks ago, XTPL announced it had sold a DPS system to Manz Asia, a leading global provider of advanced packaging solutions, a move that gives XTPL a foothold in the all-important Taiwanese market. Significantly, XTPL previously sold a DPS system to a Silicon Valley client in 2025, illustrating how the company is turning proof-of-concept into real potential for long-term revenue.

As I noted in my post about XTPL’s Manz Asia sale: “The breakthroughs in advanced packaging have largely resulted from the 3D design revolution in semiconductors over the last couple of decades, which has led semiconductor device manufacturers to increasingly explore the potential advantages of stacking chips vertically instead of exclusively side-by-side. This background accounts for why it’s more and more common for additive manufacturing (AM) to be part of the conversation surrounding advanced packaging, supporting the business models of companies like Poland’s XTPL.”

XTPL notes that the Silicon Valley client has already expressed interest in future purchases of additional ODRA systems, following installation of the first machine upon delivery in the second half of this year. The sale also serves as a reinforcement of XTPL’s evolving business model, as the company has made ODRA sales a cornerstone of its growth strategy going forward.

In a press release about XTPL’s first sale of its ODRA system to a Silicon Valley advanced packaging supplier, Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL, said, “The first-ever order for the ODRA system is a breakthrough moment for XTPL. It provides market validation for our new business line and significantly strengthens our revenue potential both this year and over the horizon of our Strategy. With an order value of approximately USD 0.4–0.5 million per ODRA unit, the system is priced at more than twice the level of our DPS technology demonstrators. “Unlike DPS, which is primarily used for R&D, the ODRA system is designed for HMLV (High-Mix, Low-Volume) industrial production, attracting interest mainly from corporate clients and the defense sector. This client profile, combined with the size of the advanced packaging market, gives our new business line strong potential for multiple orders from individual buyers. Our Silicon Valley client has already indicated interest in additional ODRA systems, and we are simultaneously conducting discussions with a number of potential partners across North America, Europe, and Asia.”

While XTPL didn’t name the Silicon Valley client, XTPL did note that the company “…is a member of a prestigious international consortium established to build an advanced semiconductor packaging R&D center in Silicon Valley…” This is likely referring to the US-JOINT Consortium launched by Japanese chemicals manufacturer Resonac in 2024, along with nine other founding members from Japan and the US.

In any case, selling a system to a member of a consortium is an excellent move that further bears out XTPL’s ability to set itself up for future success with present sales. If the first client is happy with the ODRA, then that simultaneously serves as a vetting process for XTPL’s technology in the eyes of the other consortium members.

This also brings up a point I made in my post about XTPL’s sale to Manz Asia: that success in Taiwan could be a fast-track to success in the US and Europe, in the context of reshoring to the West involving Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturers. The increased agility enabled by the UPD and ODRA should be a major selling point against that backdrop.

Thus, XTPL is building a track record that displays a viable multi-pronged strategy, one where each prong catalyzes demand for the others. The two sales the company has publicly announced so far in Q1 have realistic potential to translate into the foundation of a successful long-term business model down the road.

Images courtesy of XTPL

