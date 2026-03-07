3D Printing News Briefs March 7, 2026: AMGTA, AMUG, AM Solutions, & More

We’re starting with a little business news in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as the Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group (MTDG) is now a Principal Member of AMGTA. Then it’s on to education with the announcement of two AMUG scholarships. Then we’ll end with composite materials and a post-processing system.

MTDG is a Principal Member of AMGTA, CEO Joins Board of Directors

The Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA) recently announced its newest Principal Member. The Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group (MTDG) has moved up from a Participating Member, and as part of its greater role, CEO Dean Bartles, PhD, has joined the AMGTA Board of Directors. AMGTA is the only independent, global organization working to bring together manufacturing ecosystem companies to advance conversations around sustainable, resilient AM practices. Principal Membership is the association’s highest level of engagement, meant for organizations that show a commitment to improving these practices, and demonstrate strategic alignment and sustained leadership. As a new Principal Member of AMGTA, MTDG will play a larger role in shaping the direction, governance, and industry collaboration initiatives of the association. Its CEO Bartles has decades of leadership experience in workforce development, industrial transformation, and advanced manufacturing, and will be an asset to the Board of Directors.

“Additive manufacturing is a transformative capability within advanced manufacturing. I am honored to join the AMGTA Board and support its work in advancing sustainable, economically viable manufacturing practices,” said Bartles. “The industry has an opportunity – and responsibility – to ensure that additive technologies contribute meaningfully to long-term resilience and competitiveness.”

AMUG Announces Scholarship Recipients Ahead of Conference

Just ahead of its 2026 conference, the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) announced the two recipients of this year’s scholarship awards, which recognize educators and students who show passion and vision for AM while working to advance education and industry. The winner of the Randy Stevens Scholarship for educators in additive manufacturing is Li Yang, PhD, an associate professor in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at the University of Louisville. Dr. Yang’s current focus is the design and realization of 3D printed lightweight structures. Abby Stamper, currently pursuing a mechanical engineering degree at Boise State University, was awarded the Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship for students in AM. Drawn to applications in which digital fabrication affects human movement, she is focusing on orthotics and prosthetics. Dr. Yang and Stamper will be recognized at AMUG in Reno later this month, and present their work onstage.

“We were thrilled with the quality and diversity of this year’s applicants,” AMUG Scholarship Committee co-chairs Brent Griffith and Dr. Olga Ivanova said in a joint statement. “The submissions demonstrated outstanding talent, creativity, and potential in the next generation of additive manufacturing leaders.”

Web Industries to Highlight Advanced Composite Manufacturing Materials at JEC World

A leader in outsourced manufacturing and composite material formatting, Massachusetts-based Web Industries will be attending JEC World 2026 in Paris next week to showcase its latest material advancements. This annual show is the leading international composites event, and Web Industries will be highlighting its composite formatting at Booth G27 in Hall 5. The company supports the energy, commercial aerospace, defense, UAV/UAM, and space sectors, helping its customers improve repeatability, decrease development cycles, and deploy automation at scale. At JEC World, Web Industries will introduce new solutions that help enhance process stability and drive industrial ramp-up of composite materials formatting for production. By properly formatting composite materials early on, manufacturers can more reliably and efficiently scale automation, as well as reduce waste and improve process stability.

“Improving how we format composite materials has become mission-critical. By tailoring materials for automated production, manufacturers gain more consistent performance, higher throughput, and better use of every meter of material,” said John Madej, President and CEO of Web Industries. “At JEC World, we’ll demonstrate how our capabilities help major programs industrialize with confidence.”

AM Solutions Unveils Cost-Effective M4 Basic Post-Processing System

Recently, AM Solutions – 3D post processing technology introduced a new compact, cost-effective system for post-processing. An entry-level solution, the M4 Basic is meant for companies that want to move beyond manual grinding, but aren’t quite ready for a large, high-throughput cell. The vibratory finishing system may be small, but it is mighty. The M4 Basic combines a 20-liter rotary vibrator with an integrated 25-liter process water tank—a closed-loop approach that lowers operating costs, decreases downtime, and extends process-water life. It was developed for metal and polymer parts made with additive processes like SLM, SLA, MJF, and SLS, and offers a variety of finishing options, including smoothing, grinding, polishing, and deburring. Mounted on lockable transport rollers, the system is easy to move and add to existing production enviroments, and can handle workpieces up to 70 x 70 x 25 mm.

“At AM Solutions we see a clear shift: even smaller AM users are under pressure to deliver consistent, production-grade surfaces. With the M4 Basic we’re giving them a realistic, affordable way to replace improvised manual steps with a controlled, repeatable process. It’s a gateway into true industrial post-processing,” said Colin Spellacy, Head of UK Sales at AM Solutions. “Quality, repeatability and efficiency in post-processing are no longer optional. With the M4 Basic, we’re making that standard accessible to everyone in the AM value chain.”

