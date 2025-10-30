3D Printing News Briefs, October 30, 2025: EASA Certification, Ultrasonic Metal Atomization, Kickstarter, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, a Fortune 500 company has grown its deployment of 3DPrinterOS. The Aviation AM Centre achieved an important certification for metal additive manufacturing on EOS printers, ARCWAY has been launched for distribution of ATO ultrasonic metal atomization systems, and Stratasys has implemented the AM Solutions S1 at its Rheinmünster technology center. Finally, AtomForm will soon launch a Kickstarter campaign for its Palette 300 printer with 12 automatic-switching nozzles.

3DPrinterOS Deployment Expanded by Fortune 500 Customer

3DPrinterOS, a top cloud-based operating system for 3D printing, announced that a large and influential Fortune 500 company has been using its platform for almost a decade. The manufacturing company initially entered into a strategic integration with 3DPrinterOS to power and manage its global AM operations, and this has now grown into one of the world’s largest enterprise 3D printing networks, connecting nearly 400 printers across almost 100 makerspaces. To address IT security concerns, the tech company’s 3DPrinterOS deployment is hosted on a private cloud, keeping things secure enough to satisfy even the strictest enterprise security requirements. The company uses 3DPrinterOS to centralize its printer fleets, track and analyze machine utilization for budget planning purposes, securely manage design files, automate tasks like job scheduling and analytics, and more. This unified manufacturing environment enables teams to prototype more quickly, thus getting their innovations to market more efficiently.

“Over the years, this customer has used 3DPrinterOS to gain deep visibility into machine utilization across every location. With this data, they can decide where to allocate budgets, how to optimize resources, and make smarter, data-driven decisions for their global innovation strategy. They needed a solution that could centralize hundreds of printers across multiple sites, streamline workflows, and maintain strict data security. 3DPrinterOS continues to be the only platform capable of meeting those demands at scale,” said Rene-Oscar Ariko, VP of Global Sales at 3DPrinterOS. “This kind of scale pushes the entire 3D printing industry forward. When a company known for shaping the future of technology chooses 3DPrinterOS and grows its usage over nearly a decade, it shows that secure, standardized, and scalable cloud-based manufacturing has become the standard.”

Aviation AM Centre Announces EASA Certification for EOS Metal 3D Printing

Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the Aviation AM Centre (AAMC) is an EASA-approved aviation production organization. It’s now become the first independent 3D printed parts manufacturer to qualify EOS metal 3D printing under its EASA Part-21/G approval. The AAMC uses a customized AMCM M290-2 powder bed fusion machine to print certified metal aircraft parts for the aerospace industry, which makes it possible to produce the parts with EASA Form 1—the European Airworthiness Release Certificate—in several metal materials, like titanium, stainless steel, and aluminum. This certificate means that the AAMC can achieve direct delivery of these components to maintenance providers as spare parts, which shortens the logistics process for OEM part certification. Working with the EOS team in Düsseldorf, the AAMC was able to qualify both the manufacturing process and the material, so certified parts for airlines, OEMs, suppliers, and MROs can be produced and help with the demand for spare parts in the aviation sector.

“We carefully reviewed and documented every step of the metal AM process under our EASA Part-21/G approval, to meet the highest Aviation quality standards of the German Aviation Authority. As a result, our approval scope has been expanded to include EOS and AMCM metal LPBF technology,” said Vinayak Jagtap, AAMC Production Manager. “We sincerely thank the EOS team here in Düsseldorf for their support and look forward to producing certified parts on the latest AMCM M290-2 1k dual-laser machine.”

ARCWAY Offers ATO Ultrasonic Atomization, AM Solutions, & Metal Powder

Polish firm 3D Lab, which began as a small prototyping studio and grew into a manufacturing and R&D company, manufactures the ATO line of compact ultrasonic atomizers. Now, after two decades of innovation and development, it’s launched ARCWAY, a commercial entity dedicated to worldwide distribution of ATO ultrasonic metal atomization systems, as well as end-to-end AM solutions and on-demand production of custom metal powders. Over the years, 3D Lab built a strong AM foundation and grew the ATO line, and remains committed to its mission of research and production, while ARCWAY will take care of global ATO business development and delivery. It distributes the full ATO family of compact, modular devices for melting, ultrasonic atomization, sieving, cleaning, and handling high-performance powder production. ARCWAY can supposedly produce powders from any alloy and practical feedstock form, like wire, scrap, and ingots, using ATO ultrasonic atomizers, and with no minimum batch size—great for material qualification, R&D, and agile low-volume manufacturing. It also delivers full AM ecosystems, adapted to facility and certification requirements.

“ARCWAY and 3D LAB are two sides of the same coin, one focused on innovation, the other on global delivery. Together, they form a complete ecosystem for advanced manufacturing. I’ve always believed that great technology deserves great distribution. ARCWAY is built on that belief, to connect, deliver and grow,” stated ARCWAY CEO Jakub Rozpendowski. “Additive manufacturing is no longer just about prototyping, it is about precision, repeatability and industrial scalability. With ARCWAY, we are making sure that ATO technology reaches every corner of the world where innovation matters.”

Stratasys Selects AM Solutions S1 for Rheinmünster Additive Manufacturing Center

Post-processing is a critical step in establishing AM as an industrial production technology, and it’s especially important for parts made with the powder-based Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF) process by Stratasys. That’s why the company has adopted the S1 system from AM Solutions – 3D post processing technology, a brand of the Rösler Group, for use at its Additive Manufacturing Center in Rheinmünster, Germany. Previously, Stratasys used an automated cleaning solution that used glass beads, without any additional surface finishing, but as quality requirements increased, a better system was needed. The company already uses the AM Solutions C1 for automated support material removal for PolyJet and FDM parts, as well as the jointly developed PowderEase T1 for the H350 SAF printer, so it was a natural choice to stick with the same partner. The S1 shot blasting machine offers a combined 2-in-1 process: cleaning and surface finishing with durable polybeads, in a single step and one machine. Not only does this automated system lower operating costs and increase efficiency, but it also significantly improves surface quality of SAF printed parts.

“Thanks to the S1, we can now perform cleaning and surface finishing in a single cycle using just one media – previously we needed two separate systems for this. As a result, we have significantly increased the efficiency of our SAF post-processing, achieving a 25% time savings along with better surface finishes,” explained Dennis Kronimus, Additive Manufacturing Center Manager, Stratasys EMEA. “Furthermore, the system requires considerably less floor space – an important factor in our technology center, which houses numerous machines.”

AtomForm to Launch Kickstarter Campaign for 12-Nozzle Palette 300

AtomForm, founded in 2023, focuses on developing multi-scenario creative tool solutions. It will soon launch a Kickstarter campaign for its Palette 300: a multicolor, multimaterial desktop FFF system that’s said to offer 12 automatically switchable nozzles for up to 12 materials and 36 colors in one model. With a 300 x 300 x 300 mm build volume, its features include a real-time monitoring and auto-calibration system with four cameras and 50 sensors, intelligent operation guidance and AI troubleshooting, and an RFD-6 dual-feeding and drying system that can hold up to six spools of filament. AtomForm says the Palette 300 has a print speed of 800m/s, and that its auto-swapping nozzles can achieve up to 90% filament savings with each switch. If all of this is indeed true, the Palette 300 could be a combination of the best things about single- and multi-nozzle 3D printers, in a compact and user-friendly package.

You can reserve an AtomForm Palette 300 printer with a refundable $50 deposit here. Once the printer is officially launched on Kickstarter, just complete your order on the campaign page, choosing the reward and any add-ons you might want. Users who place the deposit and back the printer on Kickstarter should get a refund about two weeks after the campaign ends. For those who reserve one in advance, a limited VIP offer for just the printer costs $1,499 (MSRP of $2,199), while the Palette 300 Combo, which includes the RFD-6 Filament Box, is $1,699 (MSRP of $,2549). Finally, the VIP offer of $1,799 for the Ready to Print combo includes the AtomForm Palette 300, RFD-6 Filament Box, and six spools of PLA (MSRP of $2,699).

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.