Controlled Powder Production for Advanced Research Applications

Modern physics experiments and high-value industrial applications increasingly depend on custom, high-performance materials. These often require strict constraints such as radiopurity, controlled microstructure, and repeatable powder behavior in metal additive manufacturing. To expand its internal capability from design through production and validation, INFN LNGS developed the HAMMER Hub and integrated additive manufacturing with materials engineering, including lab-scale powder production for selected research needs.

CHALLENGE

INFN typically purchases metal powders from specialized suppliers, but certain activities require capabilities that are difficult to meet with standard commercial materials. This includes atomization from radiopure batches and exploratory alloy research, where rapid iteration on chemistry and powder morphology is essential. For powder bed fusion laser beam (PBF-LB), particle size distribution (PSD) is a key requirement, and the ability to validate powder behavior in-house supports process stability and part quality.

INFN LNGS adopted the ATO Lab ultrasonic atomizer as a dedicated research tool within HAMMER to enable controlled powder production for selected, high-value use cases. The system is used to atomize materials from radiopure batches and to support new materials development by optimizing powder characteristics relevant to additive manufacturing, with a strong focus on PSD for PBF-LB. INFN is also preparing a new ATEX laboratory dedicated to the development of new materials for internal use and for aerospace-oriented research. In addition, an IMS module has been installed in the new area, further strengthening the overall process and materials workflow.

With the ATO Lab in place, INFN strengthened its ability to synthesize and optimize innovative metallic materials for scientific and industrial use while maintaining tighter control over powder characteristics relevant to AM. INFN measured better powder sphericity with ATO Lab compared to commercial powders. The atomizer also expanded freedom to investigate tailored material routes under scientific constraints, with steels processed successfully (details restricted). Overall, the system established a solid foundation for ongoing and future research lines, supported by the ATEX expansion and the IMS module.

By integrating ATO Lab into the HAMMER ecosystem at LNGS, INFN gained a flexible, research-oriented capability for powder production and alloy exploration, particularly valuable where radiopurity, PSD control, and rapid iteration are critical. The platform supports both internal scientific needs and technology transfer opportunities, with further growth enabled by the new ATEX laboratory and the ATO Induction Melting System (IMS), which expands the range of processable materials.

