Alloyed Develops New 1000°C Alloy for 3D Printed Flight-Ready Jet Engine Parts

Nickel-based superalloys and music (Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, for starters) were best in the 1930s. Inconel and Hastelloy were invented in that decade, along with Scotch tape, the car radio, and instant coffee. When FDR was president and the Second World War was set to occur, the cutting-edge high temperature materials were more or less the same as the ones popular now. Now that’s kind of stupid, because it was before the DC 2 was commercialized, and now in hypersonics and sixth generation aircraft, we are stuck with the same materials. Time to ditch the 100-year-old materials, or perhaps make some money with a quick visit to “Antiques Roadshow.” I hope that your antique nickel superalloys surprise your neighbors.

UK-based firm Alloyed was trying to find an alloy that could be used at over 1000°C. The company has now created ABD-1000AM specifically for jet engines. Alloyed worked with propulsion and MRO firm ITP Aero and Cranfield University on the alloy, while being funded by the ATI Programme—part of the Aerospace Technology Institute—the Department for Business and Trade, and Innovate UK. In total, that program will spend £14 million trying to make it easier to qualify flight-ready 3D printed parts.

Alloyed Chief Metallurgist Dr David Crudden said,

“Alloyed have been fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with the ATI in several key technology areas ranging from design of new materials to the development of digital software platforms to support adoption of additive manufacturing in the aerospace industry. This project, focused on advancing the manufacturing readiness level of ABD-1000AM, is a great example of where ATI Programme funding helps UK companies to bridge the gap between early research and industry development programs. “ABD-1000AM is the world’s highest temperature nickel-based superalloy designed for additive manufacture. We have identified huge demand for this material and believe it will be a game changing technology for gas turbines across aerospace propulsion and industrial power generation.”

Chris McDonald, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Minister for Industry, stated,

“This is a strong example of how government and business can work together to keep the UK at the forefront of innovation in our world-class aerospace sector, and I look forward to seeing how Alloyed’s project can contribute to the jet engines of the future. We’re bolstering our support for the aerospace industry through our modern Industrial Strategy – giving business the confidence it needs to invest in UK advanced manufacturing and delivering on growth as part of our Plan for Change.”

Now we can all agree that a plan for change sounds fantastic.

Rob Mitchell, ITP Aero UK´s Director of Engineering said,

“ITP Aero is committed to a wide range of research and development programmes across the regions in which it operates. AMRAM is another good example of how partnering across academia, SMEs and industrial partners can directly shape the future of the aerospace industry.”

This is super nice news generally. A nice UK group hug for Rolls Royce for sure. At the same time, this kind of development will help the UK, both commercially and in defense, stay on the cutting edge. Custom and new alloys are sorely needed to advance turbo machinery. At the same time, the UK is kind of in a state of flux. A longtime US alloy periodically aloof to its neighbors, it wants to remain strong and relevant worldwide. Over the past decades, the UK´s cultural and linguistic closeness with the US has allowed it to maintain its relevance while cooperating closely with the US. A position as part of the European Union gave it the benefits of that block as well. This Euro-Atlantic straddle is now impossible after it left the EU due to a new US disengagement. The UK may seem like an island, but it is in reality adrift.

With limited means, the country is trying to once again find its place in the world. Its own alloys, and its own alloy-making ability, are a tempting way to turn to material science and development to seek an edge. With Alloyed, Metalysis, mining giants such as Rio Tinto, and steel companies like Tata, as well as Renishaw, the UK actually has more than a chance to make this a reality. Other similarly-sized countries would be hard pressed to find the capabilities that the UK has. As we detailed in the RCCA article, an age is upon us where computational advancements, new powder fabrication methods, 3D printing as a way to create alloys, and 3D printing as a manufacturing technology combine to make a new world of custom alloys possible. The US and China are engaged in a dual power competition around new alloys. But, what of other countries? Should they trust the US and its alloys systems? Or should they too strive to develop sovereign cutting-edge alloy capabilities? In a fractious world, this formerly fantastical notion could be a very sound idea indeed.

