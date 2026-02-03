Reuniting ExOne and voxeljet: An Investor’s View on Building a Global Industrial Sand Printing Leader

Authored by Whitney Haring-Smith, Chair of the Board, ExOne Global Holdings & Managing Partner, Anzu Partners

At Anzu Partners, we invest with conviction in industrial technologies that create categories—and then earn scale the hard way: through uptime, repeatability, and customer economics. Our strategic move to reunite ExOne and voxeljet under a unified global structure reflects a simple view of the market: printed sand tooling is moving from “interesting” to “infrastructure.” The winners will be the companies that can run reliably, support fleets over decades, and keep improving the process while customers are already producing. As 3DPrint.com reported when these two pioneers were brought together under ExOne Global Holdings, the combination unites decades of experience and the most global installed fleet of industrial printers.

ExOne and voxeljet share a common heritage from the labs of technical universities in Munich in the late 1990s as the original developers of binder jetting for sand applications. Over two decades, both companies transitioned from startups to industry leaders, although they developed separate business headquarters less than 15 minutes’ drive away from each other in Germany.

Reuniting them is not consolidation for its own sake; it is about compounding complementary strengths: voxeljet brings proven capability in large-format systems and automated series production, while ExOne brings a widely deployed, standardized production platform and the operating discipline that comes from supporting a global fleet.

Together, the combined group has deployed more than 500 industrial printers worldwide, serving industries as diverse as foundries, automotive, aerospace, arts and architecture. The first successful joint system installation for ExOne Global Holding has already taken place at an OEM in India at the beginning of 2026, with a strong rising trend.

After-sales is where industrial leadership is decided

In industrial sand printing, after-sales is not “support.” It is production insurance. Customers don’t buy machines; they buy predictable output—and they judge partners by what happens when a production schedule is on the line. That is why we have made aftermarket capability the first tangible deliverable of the integration.

As 3DPrint.com reported in the launch of the combined global service approach, the unified aftermarket network spans eight countries and includes more than 45 factory-trained service staff. It is also backed by a Detroit-area parts hub that now holds over $1 million of components to accelerate repairs and replacements.

For customers, these investments translate into shorter time-to-repair, fewer disruptions, more consistent maintenance practices, and greater confidence that systems will compound value over decades, not just years.

Integration with a factory clock running

This reunion is already real on the ground. Teams are working side-by-side at integrated locations worldwide. That proximity is not cosmetic; it shortens feedback loops, accelerates decision-making, and keeps attention on customer uptime and delivered results.

The combined company operates out of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Gersthofen, Germany, and we have reinforced that footprint with a long-term lease commitment that extends with options through to 2037.

Our mandate is practical: earn leadership by making customers’ production more predictable, more flexible, and less risky. In a market that increasingly rewards reliability and response time over slogans, that is the kind of advantage that tends to endure.

If you are interested in learning more, I am leading a fireside chat with Eric Bader, CEO of ExOne Global Holdings, who will be speaking at a fireside chat at AMS 2026 on February 24, 2026 in New York City.

Whitney Haring-Smith is a Managing Partner at Anzu Partners, where he invests in industrial and advanced manufacturing businesses with a focus on scaling technologies from proof-of-concept to reliable production. He serves as Chair of the Board of ExOne Global Holdings, which is a leading global provider of additive manufacturing solutions for industrial customers. Anzu is also a major shareholder in 6K, including 6K Additive, supporting scaled production of advanced materials for additive and other critical applications, and Whitney serves on the board of Aidro, a precision manufacturing business supporting demanding industrial and aerospace programs. Previously, he was a Principal at The Boston Consulting Group, leading operational transformations across industrial goods and energy globally. He earned degrees from Yale University and Oxford University, where he was a Rhodes Scholar (DPhil).

Featured image: Joint Sales colleagues attending the SMAX inauguration in Czech Republic at RKL Holdings

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.