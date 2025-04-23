3D Printing News Briefs, April 23, 2025: Awards, Scalmalloy, & More

We’re starting with double awards for AMIS in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as the company was recently honored on both sides of the Atlantic! Moving on, BLT Europe announced a new partner in the Benelux region, and APWorks is collaborating with Equispheres to produce Scalmalloy in North America. Finally, Mears Machine Corporation is purchasing a fourth Velo3D Sapphire XC printer configured for Haynes 282.

AMIS Receives International Recognition from SME & TCT

Additive manufacturing build preparation software provider AMIS, headquartered in Belgium, recently received two international recognitions, one from each side of the Atlantic Ocean. First, its AMIS Pro was chosen as one of two Runners-Up for this year’s SME AM Start-Up Technology Award in the U.S. This software streamlines complex manufacturing workflows, reducing human errors while also offering high speed, precision, and operational efficiency. The company’s second major accolade comes from the U.K., as AMIS has also been named a Finalist for the prestigious TCT Software Award at the TCT Awards 2025 in Birmingham. These honors highlight AMIS’ commitment to revolutionizing jetting, SLS, and MJF AM technologies.

“In today’s dynamic global market, being recognized across multiple regions reaffirms our dedication to innovation and excellence. We are proud that our cutting-edge solution is making an impact in the Additive Manufacturing industry, and these awards validate our relentless pursuit of excellence in both software development and start-up innovation,” said AMIS Director Kris Binon.

BLT Europe Partners with Cheylus 3D to Offer Metal AM in Benelux

BLT Europe GmbH, the EMEA subsidiary of Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd (BLT), has announced a partnership with Dutch company Cheylus 3D in order to grow its reseller network. The goal is to expand access to BLT’s metal AM solutions across the Benelux region (Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands) in key industries like machine shops, semiconductors, and oil & gas. In addition to being very experienced in additive manufacturing, Cheylus 3D has a deep understanding of the varying needs of regional industries, and will combine its own customer-focused approach with BLT Europe’s advanced metal laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) systems to bring great value to businesses across Benelux. By collaborating together, the two companies plan to improve manufacturing capabilities across diverse industry verticals, drive the adoption of metal AM for complex and high-performance metal components, and lower costs and production cycles through more streamlined workflows.

“Partnering with BLT Europe is an exciting opportunity for us. Their advanced metal additive manufacturing systems are a game-changer for production of metal components for industries like semiconductors, oil & gas,” said Thomas Cheylus, the Founder and CEO of Cheylus 3D. “This partnership will also open the door to mass market metal applications. We look forward to helping customers unlock new possibilities with these cutting-edge technologies.”

APWorks & Equispheres Collaborate on North American Scalmalloy Production

Airbus subsidiary APWORKS and Equispheres have announced a collaboration for the purposes of developing Scalmalloy production capacity for AM in North America. This proprietary high-strength aluminum alloy, which is the flagship material of APWORKS, is a patented aluminum-magnesium-scandium alloy with mechanical properties comparable to 7000 series aluminum, like high strength, low weight, superior ductility, and good corrosion resistance. Scalmalloy was designed specifically for LPBF 3D printing, is great for demanding applications like aerospace, defense, automotive, and motorsport, and is currently licensed to material producers in Asia and Europe. But Equispheres will be the first to set up a supply chain for the material in North America, using mostly locally sourced raw materials. The company already produces optimized aluminum powders that can improve the performance of metal AM processes, so it seems like the right company for the job. The two have entered into a non-binding understanding and are exploring avenues for future production and distribution.

“Equispheres is a logical choice for expanding Scalmalloy production into North America. They are widely regarded for their expertise in producing high-quality aluminum powders for Additive Manufacturing, and their access to domestic sources of aluminum and scandium is an important factor in supply chain resilience in an increasingly uncertain world,” said Jonathan Meyer, the CEO of APWORKS.

Mears Machine Buys 4th Sapphire XC to Produce Haynes 282 Parts

Finally, global contract manufacturer Mears Machine Corporation, based in Indianapolis, is adding to its AM capabilities with the purchase of its fourth large-format Velo3D Sapphire XC 3D printer. The company bought its first two about a year ago, and has since added two additional Sapphire XC printers to meet growing customer demand for metal LPBF. This latest is expected to be delivered to Mears Machine in the second quarter of 2025. The company manufactures parts for everything from gas turbines to orbital vehicles, advanced propulsion solutions, and missile defense, so it has plenty of experience welding and machine nickel superalloys. Its new eight-laser Sapphire XC will be configured to print one as well: specifically Hanes 282, which has a unique combination of thermal stability and strength, and printed parts have better weldability, creep and corrosion resistance, and oxidation properties than commercial alloys like Inconel 718. That’s why it’s a great material for high-temperature applications like nuclear power, aerospace propulsion, and critical CO2 systems.

“Integrating the Velo3D Sapphire XC printer into our operations has represented a significant leap forward in addressing the evolving needs of our existing customers,” said Roger Mears, Executive Chairman of Mears Machine. “The new industries and customer base attracted by this capability has exceeded our expectations. This technology empowers us to efficiently deliver complex, high-quality components to our customers. Coupled with our world-class machining capability and post-process supply chain management experience, we are positioned as a leading partner in the additive manufacturing landscape. Our customers’ demands have increased, and we have met production with Velo3D’s highly scalable additive manufacturing solution, which makes us unique in the industry.”

