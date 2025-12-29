3DPOD 286: CAD/CAM Components with Yavuz Murtezaoglu, ModuleWorks

In this episode of the 3DPOD, Founder and Managing Director of ModuleWorks, Dr. Yavuz Murtezaoglu, joins the conversation to talk about the often less visible role of CAD/CAM software in modern manufacturing. With strong experience at ModuleWorks, Yavuz brings a thoughtful and wide-ranging perspective on how digital manufacturing tools support both traditional metal cutting and the growing hybrid and additive landscape. The discussion offers listeners a clear sense of why CAD/CAM matters more than ever as manufacturing workflows continue to evolve.
