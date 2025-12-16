U.S. Congress Holds Hearing on Cutting Healthcare Costs and Points to 3D Printing

A U.S. House subcommittee held a hearing this week on how technology can help lower the rising cost of healthcare for Americans. Lawmakers pointed to 3D printing as a key example of a tool that could make healthcare both more efficient and cheaper.
🔥 WATCH: Chairman @RepEricBurlison opens today’s hearing on lowering healthcare costs.
“We have already begun to see the tremendous capabilities of artificial intelligence to help lower costs in our everyday lives.” pic.twitter.com/9UPlH87O8w
— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 10, 2025
Representative Eric Burlison (Republican congressman from Missouri), chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs, opened a joint hearing titled “Lowering the Cost of Healthcare: Technology’s Role in Driving Affordability.” The session focused on how new technologies, like telehealth, wearable health devices, and 3D printing, can reduce costs and improve care delivery.
Burlison argued that current government policies and regulations, including parts of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), have made healthcare more expensive and slowed innovation. The hearing brought in experts to explain how technology could change that. According to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, the hearing’s witness list included Brian Whorley, CEO of Paytient Technologies; Dr. Darius Lakdawalla, a health economist at the University of Southern California; Dr. Ziad Obermeyer, a professor of health policy and management at UC Berkeley; Chris Jacobs, founder of Juniper Research Group; and Sophia Tripoli, Senior Director of Health Policy at Families USA.
While lawmakers pointed to technologies such as 3D printing as possible ways to help lower healthcare costs, the witnesses primarily came from policy, economics, and healthcare research backgrounds, rather than from additive manufacturing or medical device production, keeping the discussion focused on broader healthcare systems and policy considerations.
Why 3D printing matters here
3D printing is already used widely in healthcare to make custom medical parts quickly and at low cost, print prosthetics, dental devices, implants, and surgical tools, and produce items on demand, reducing waste and inventory needs.
At the hearing, lawmakers pointed to examples like these to show that when healthcare providers can manufacture devices faster and cheaper, it can help lower the total price patients pay. In medical 3D printing, a main focus is personalization. Many applications involve custom prosthetics, implants, and surgical tools that are made to fit each patient’s body. This patient-specific approach is common in medical 3D printing, especially as hospitals and clinics look for a better fit, reduced material waste, and more efficient production.
The hearing builds on recent policy discussions around healthcare costs and the use of digital and manufacturing technologies in medicine. Healthcare costs in the United States have been rising faster than both inflation and wages. For example, in 2025, average family health insurance premiums climbed about 6%, compared with roughly 2.7% inflation and roughly 4% wage growth. Over the past two decades, family premiums have increased by more than 300%, outpacing broader income and price trends. This is a major political and economic concern because it affects people’s access to care, not to mention their personal finances.
At the same time, new technologies are moving fast, and many believe they can help. Telehealth became common during the COVID-19 pandemic and showed that care can be delivered at a lower cost and with more flexibility. Wearable health devices help track patient conditions and can prevent expensive hospital visits. And of course, 3D printing has been moving from prototype labs into real-world medical use for years.
Lawmakers at the hearing emphasized that removing regulatory barriers could help these technologies be used more widely and help lower costs.
The hearing was about finding ways to make healthcare cheaper, and 3D printing was a great example that lawmakers want to push forward. The hearing shows that technologies such as 3D printing are now part of the broader conversation about healthcare costs, as policymakers continue to explore how they might fit into the healthcare system.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.
You May Also Like
LEGO’s First Mass-Produced 3D Printed Element Is Now in Stores in a New Holiday Set
Back in September, 3DPrint.com reported that LEGO was preparing to release its first mass-produced 3D printed element inside an upcoming LEGO Christmas set. At the time, details were limited to...
3D Printing News Briefs, November 12, 2025: Standards, Printhead, UV Printing, & More
We’re starting with standards news from ASTM International in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, and then moving on to business, as Precision Plastics Australia launched a new collaborative venture. ValCUN...
Lufthansa Technik Uses FDM To Make Aircraft Interior Parts
Lufthansa Technik has announced that it utilizes Material Extrusion 3D printers to manufacture aircraft parts. The leading aircraft maintenance and interiors firm uses Bambu Lab printers to prototype parts while 3D...
NECO Adopts 3D Printing to Modernize Drone Manufacturing
As demand grows for more agile and cost-effective production methods, additive manufacturing is increasingly seen as a viable solution for end-use parts — not just prototyping. NECO, a contract manufacturer...