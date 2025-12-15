3DPOD 284: Portal Space CEO Jeff Thornburg on Leveraging AM to Orbit

Jeff Thornburg has a wealth of experience, starting in the Air Force, Aerojet, NASA, SpaceX, and more. His experience in additive and space has now led him to start Portal Space Systems. Portal wants to make maneuverable satellites. This could be a real asset in case space is militarized, but even if it is not, more flexibility, different orbits, and additional capabilities could change what satellites can do. Taskable satellites and new propulsion systems can have a real impact on our planet and beyond. Jeff talks us through additive manufacturing in propulsion and why 3D printing in space is important.

This episode of the 3DPOD is sponsored by EOS, a leading global partner for industrial 3D printing solutions in both metal and polymer. With decades of additive manufacturing expertise, technologies and partnerships, EOS empowers customers to innovate, differentiate and shape the future of manufacturing.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.