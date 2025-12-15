3DPOD 284: Portal Space CEO Jeff Thornburg on Leveraging AM to Orbit

Jeff Thornburg has a wealth of experience, starting in the Air Force, Aerojet, NASA, SpaceX, and more. His experience in additive and space has now led him to start Portal Space Systems. Portal wants to make maneuverable satellites. This could be a real asset in case space is militarized, but even if it is not, more flexibility, different orbits, and additional capabilities could change what satellites can do. Taskable satellites and new propulsion systems can have a real impact on our planet and beyond. Jeff talks us through additive manufacturing in propulsion and why 3D printing in space is important.
