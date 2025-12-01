3DPOD Episode 282: 3D Printing Across Applications with Mark Reibel, SpecCoat

Mark Reibel has deep experience in Additive working for HP, ExOne, Holo, Xometry, Stratasys, and Solid Concepts. With over 23 years in 3D printing, Mark has seen it all. With many of those in binder jet, he is particularly experienced there, but his career encompasses the other main technologies as well. In a remarkably candid interview, we talk about the market, applications, and the business of 3D Printing. Mark gives us a lot of insight into developing applications, selling, business development, and beyond. I just know that this will help you in your own Additive journey.
This episode of the 3DPOD is sponsored by EOS, a leading global partner for industrial 3D printing solutions in both metal and polymer. With decades of additive manufacturing expertise, technologies and partnerships, EOS empowers customers to innovate, differentiate and shape the future of manufacturing.
