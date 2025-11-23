Smiles, Selfies, and Super-Sized Prints: Formnext on Social Media

After a week of big announcements and impressive launches, social media posts captured another side of Formnext 2025. Alongside all the technical highlights and product news, people online were sharing something more personal: quick reunions, surprises, and that special energy that only happens when thousands of 3D printing fans gather in one place.

The show may be known for its serious hardware, materials, and applications, but scrolling through social media reminds us that Formnext is also a wonderful reunion. From the moment when hundreds of companies start building their stands to the last-day exhaustion, those four days are about much more than machinery; they’re about the shared experience of 3D printing.

One of the moments that caught a lot of attention came from Mimaki’s stand, where a huge, lifelike 3D printed eye stole the spotlight. People gathered around just to stare at the detail and color. Posts like this set the tone for the whole week.

On Instagram, a creator posted a short reel on the final day of the show. It was nothing more than a walk through the halls, but it captured a very real moment, a mix of feeling happy and tired once the show comes to an end. You could sense how much people had enjoyed being there.

Meanwhile, across LinkedIn, industry veterans also shared their own thoughts. For example, Gil Lavi from 3D Alliances posted a photo surrounded by familiar faces, celebrating the “community side” of Formnext. Of course, the week was all about the tech, but this post had nothing to do with product launches. It was about people, catching up, shaking hands, sharing stories between meetings, and remembering why this industry feels like a small world even when the expo center feels endless.

Formnext’s own account also shared a moment from the AM Art Space, where the artist duo SUTOSUTO showcased large printed sculptures and intricate 3D printed artworks. Their booth showed how additive manufacturing can go far beyond engineering and become a means for expression. It was a reminder that the show isn’t just about showcasing machines but also celebrates imagination.

Joel Telling, one of the most well-known creators in the 3D-printing community, also shared his final-day photos on Instagram, writing about what an amazing time he had at the show and saying he only remembered to take pictures on the last day.

Growth Marketing Manager at Alexander Daniels Global, Sophie Pontoppidan, highlighted the talent and skills side of the event. Her post focused on students and early-career professionals looking around like everything was new. She talked about the future workforce, the young people who will shape the next decade of additive manufacturing. Her snapshot captured how, behind every new machine, there’s someone ready to learn, grow, and eventually improve it.

As the week came to an end, it was easy to forget just how big the show actually was. Formnext welcomed 38,282 visitors from 61 countries, filling more than 50,000 square meters of exhibition space and bringing together 804 exhibitors from every corner of the industry. It was a special year too, with Formnext’s 10th anniversary. According to Formnext, the halls were filled with “numerous in-depth and professional conversations,” and exhibitors highlighted the high quality of networking throughout the event.

Even with a show that big, social media made it feel like it was close. There were truly so many posts to enjoy from home, reflecting the excitement, discovery, and all the small moments that made the week special. Social media showed the show as it happened between the official announcements.

