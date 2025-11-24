3DPOD 281: Freemelt CEO Daniel Gidlund on E-Beam PBF Metal AM

Daniel Gidlund leads Freemelt, a company that has been steadily establishing its place in metal AM with open-source thinking and a clear technical vision. In this episode, he walks us through Freemelt’s evolution from a small Gothenburg startup to a company helping advance electron beam 3D printing. Daniel is genuine, grounded, and sharply focused on what comes next: more materials, deeper collaboration, and unlocking the full potential of Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion (E-PBF). Freemelt has come a long way since its early days, and Daniel shows us a company that’s maturing fast while staying true to its roots.

