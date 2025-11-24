AMS 2026

3DPOD 281: Freemelt CEO Daniel Gidlund on E-Beam PBF Metal AM

08:00 am by Joris Peels 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing
HeyGears Black Friday

Daniel Gidlund leads Freemelt, a company that has been steadily establishing its place in metal AM with open-source thinking and a clear technical vision. In this episode, he walks us through Freemelt’s evolution from a small Gothenburg startup to a company helping advance electron beam 3D printing. Daniel is genuine, grounded, and sharply focused on what comes next: more materials, deeper collaboration, and unlocking the full potential of Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion (E-PBF). Freemelt has come a long way since its early days, and Daniel shows us a company that’s maturing fast while staying true to its roots.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions, leaders in industrial 3D printing. With multi-jet fusion and metal jet technology, HP delivers speed, design freedom, and cost efficiency at scale, empowering manufacturers to produce sustainable and end-use parts and transform how industries innovate.

 

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Firestorm Labs’ xCell Helps U.S. Army Train for 3D Printed Drone Missions

7 Ways ASTM is Making AM More Ready for the Real World

