Industrial Power at an Honest Price: Vision Miner’s 22 IDEX V4 Redefines High-Temp Printing

High-temperature 3D printing has long lived at the extremes — desktop hobby machines that fall short on performance, or six-figure systems that lock users into proprietary ecosystems. For years, there’s been little in between. Vision Miner’s new 22 IDEX V4 targets that gap, delivering real industrial capability for a fraction of the usual cost.

After nearly a decade supporting manufacturers across aerospace, defense, oil & gas, medical, and automotive sectors, Vision Miner has earned a reputation for practical, durable machines that simply run. The 22 IDEX platform has been in production for almost five years, earning its status as a workhorse. Now in its fourth generation, the V4 pushes that legacy further with refined mechanics, automation, and greater energy efficiency — all starting at $14,900, a price unmatched for this performance level.

Designed for Production, Not Display

The 22 IDEX V4 isn’t a desktop showpiece. Its welded-steel exoskeleton and 200-pound frame absorb vibration during long, high-temperature builds. Inside, a triple-wall thermal structure — steel exterior, insulation layer, and stainless-steel interior — traps and reflects heat throughout the chamber. The result: faster warm-ups, steadier temperatures, and stronger layer bonding, even in polymers like PEEK, PEKK, ULTEM™, PPSU, and carbon-fiber nylons.

Small design choices show the same intent — a dual-pane glass door for heat retention, locking panels for security in labs or field use, and mounting points to bolt the printer to benches, carts, or mobile setups.

Thermal Control for Functional Materials

High-temp printing is ultimately a battle for stability, and the V4 is built like an oven. With 500 °C nozzles, a 200 °C bed, and a 100 °C actively heated chamber, polymers can fully fuse and relax during printing. The payoff is higher strength, smoother surfaces, and minimal warping — even on large, flat parts that challenge most FDM systems.

A high-temperature HEPA + carbon filtration system keeps fumes and VOCs under control through internal recirculation, with options for external exhaust. Running on standard 110 V power, it drops easily into existing labs and manufacturing lines without electrical upgrades.

Automation That Saves Time

Dual-extrusion printers often come with calibration headaches. The V4 fixes that with one-button automatic calibration that aligns X, Y, Z offsets and mechanically levels the bed in one routine. The bed physically tilts to the nozzle plane, so switching materials or plates takes minutes, not hours. Add auto-belt tensioning, optional input shaping, and active filament drying, and the result is steady throughput with little maintenance.

Four XY motors with Trinamic drivers hit speeds up to 500 mm/s and accelerations of 15,000 mm/s², keeping precision high while keeping motors out of the heat for longevity.

Independent Dual Extrusion, Done Right

Each toolhead reaches 500 °C, supporting multi-material, soluble-support, and mirrored or duplicate builds — effectively two printers in one chassis. Mixed nozzle sizes and materials are easy to manage, giving engineers the flexibility to prototype or produce end-use parts without re-tooling. A triple-Z-motor bed maintains consistent accuracy.

Proven in Real-World Production

Across industries, the 22 IDEX series has become a go-to platform for parts that need to perform. Automotive teams use it for ABS prototypes with soluble supports to validate injection-molded designs. Electronics firms print custom GF-PEEK wave-solder trays overnight instead of waiting weeks for machined tooling. Aerospace and energy groups produce ducts, housings, and fixtures in materials like PEKK and PPS-CF for a fraction of the the traditional cost. These aren’t test pieces — they’re production components running in the field.

The V4 runs on Duet electronics with open-source firmware and full documentation. Users can connect over Wi-Fi or Ethernet or operate entirely offline — essential for defense and aerospace work. Vision Miner backs each machine with detailed guides, videos, and responsive U.S.-based support to keep systems running for years.

Making Manufacturing Accessible

By combining industrial reliability and advanced automation, the 22 IDEX V4 brings 80 to 90 percent of high-temperature industrial capability to a far broader audience. For most manufacturers, it’s the practical daily workhorse; for larger organizations, the scalable companion to higher-end systems. Either way, it’s a clear step toward making additive manufacturing truly viable for real production.

Learn more at visionminer.com.

