3D Printing Financials: Prodways Holds Steady Amid Q3 Slowdown

Prodways (EPA: ALPWG) reported a slowdown in the third quarter of 2025, pointing to broader economic headwinds but steady demand for its 3D printing systems. The French company said its Systems division grew slightly thanks to new orders and material restocking, while its Products division continued to struggle, especially in Germany. It also said it remains focused on cost control and profitability as it targets the low end of its revised full-year outlook.

A Stable Quarter in a Tough Market

Prodways posted €12 million ($14 million) in revenue for the third quarter, a 6% drop compared to the same period last year. The decline was expected and in line with the company’s earlier warnings about weak demand in parts of its manufacturing services segment.

Breaking it down, the Systems division (which includes 3D printers, printing materials, and software) generated €5.8 million ($6.8 million), up about 4% from last year. The growth was helped by new orders for the company’s MOVINGLight ceramic printers, including one from a major aerospace customer that will be delivered in the coming months.

Materials sales also improved, supported by restocking from several dental clients. Still, for the first nine months of the year, materials revenue remained slightly below 2024 levels due to a highly competitive market. Software sales stayed stable overall, with higher Software as a Service (SaaS) demand balancing weaker on-premise software sales.

Meanwhile, the Products division, which covers 3D printed parts and small-series manufacturing, saw its revenue fall 14% to €6.2 million ($7.3 million). The drop was mainly due to weaker sales in Germany, which fell by about €700,000 ($819,000), while business in France stayed steady. The company also saw lower demand in its hearing-aid segment from industrial clients.

After nine months, Prodways has recorded €39.9 million ($46.7 million) in total revenue, down about 9% from the same period last year. The company confirmed that it expects to end 2025 with around €55 million ($64.3 million) in sales, compared to €59 million ($69 million) in 2024.

Even with lower sales, Prodways said it plans to maintain its focus on profitability and operational efficiency. Management reaffirmed its goal to slightly improve its EBITDA margin this year through tighter cost management.

“The decline in revenues observed in the first nine months of 2025 and the economic context have led Prodways to confirm the low end of its revised 2025 objectives,” the company said in its statement, emphasizing that it continues to manage performance “with agility.”

The comment emphasizes how the company is adjusting to a slower economy without losing focus on its long-term 3D printing strategy.

Founded in 2013, Prodways is one of the few European companies fully integrated across the 3D printing value chain. It designs and builds 3D printers, develops proprietary materials, and provides on-demand printing services. The company operates mainly in two divisions, Systems and Products, and serves industries ranging from medical and dental to aerospace and automotive.

This dual structure gives Prodways a broader reach, but also exposes it to fluctuations in both equipment sales and service demand. The company’s MOVINGLight technology, known for its precision and speed in ceramic and polymer printing, remains one of its key differentiators. The technology is particularly suited for dental, jewelry, and industrial applications that require high accuracy and surface quality.

Prodways’ strategy in recent years has focused on targeting high-value sectors while simplifying its structure. Earlier this year, it completed the sale of two subsidiaries, Solidscape and Cristal, to focus on core 3D printing activities.

Market Reaction

Prodways’ stock barely moved after the earnings announcement on October 15, staying around €1.15. The share price has been mostly flat this month, but is still down more than 20% since January.

The company had already lowered its financial outlook earlier in the year. Following the latest results, Prodways reiterated its focus on cost control and maintaining profitability despite lower revenue.

Across Europe, manufacturers have faced slower activity in 2025 because of weaker demand, higher borrowing costs, and overall global uncertainty. This slowdown has affected equipment orders and production in many industries, including 3D printing.

Even so, Prodways’ management remains optimistic. The company still sees steady demand in aerospace and dental markets — two of its strongest areas — and believes it can hold its position in industrial 3D printing and recover when the market improves.

