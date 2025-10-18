3D Printing News Briefs, October 18, 2025: Software Integration, Glass Bone Substitute, & More

In this weekend’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Velo3D and Dyndrite have announced an integration partnership. NCDMM announced the Director for the new Youngstown Innovation Hub for Aerospace and Defense, and a research scientist from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory has been named to a prestigious MIT list due to his work with two-photon polymerization. Finally, researchers in China developed a 3D printable bioactive glass that could be used as a bone substitute, and 3D printed lifelike human tissue structures developed University of Minnesota researchers can be used for medical training.

Velo3D Announces Platform Integration with Dyndrite LPBF Pro

Metal AM company Velo3D is expanding its open platform through an integration partnership with AM software provider Dyndrite. Its Sapphire and Sapphire XC print platform will now be integrated with Dyndrite’s LPBF Pro software, which will give users full vector-level control of laser speeds and speeds. This will open new capabilities for toolpath optimization and process development that can scale into repeatable production. Engineers and researchers will be able to enjoy precise control over speed and precision with the software writing vectors directly to Velo3D’s Sapphire systems. With this extra freedom, users will be able to design and validate custom toolpath strategies tailored to their specific applications. One Velo3D customer that’s already taken advantage of this integration is Ursa Major, and its Director of Additive Manufacturing Thomas Pomorski says they’ve been “able to increase our development velocity.”

“At Velo3D, supporting our customers and advancing the state of additive manufacturing are at the core of what we do. By bringing Dyndrite onto our platform, we’ve created a true 1+1=3 moment: our technology plus their software gives customers capabilities they’ve never had before with any other combination of technologies,” said Darren Beckett, Chief Technology Officer at Velo3D.

NCDMM Names Director of New Youngstown Innovation Hub

The National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM), together with America Makes, announced that it has appointed Megan Malara, PhD, as the Director of the new Youngstown Innovation Hub for Aerospace and Defense, which is supported by $26M from Ohio’s Innovation Hubs Program and an additional $36 million in local, federal, and private investments. The program combines academic, industry, government, and nonprofit partners to help drive high-tech development in regions like Youngstown. A Youngstown native, Dr. Malara will lead the Hub’s mission to turn the region into a global center for advanced manufacturing innovation, economic growth, and workforce development. She previously served as Director of the Medical Modeling, Materials, and Manufacturing (M4) Division at The Ohio State University’s Center for Design and Manufacturing Excellence (CDME), and as a Legislative Fellow in the U.S. Congress through the AAAS Science & Technology Policy Fellowship.

“Megan brings a powerful combination of technical expertise, policy experience, and industry leadership to this role. Her vision and track record of impact will help us accelerate innovation at scale, strengthening defense supply chains, fueling workforce development, and positioning Youngstown as a national leader in advanced manufacturing,” said Jim Fisher, COO and Vice President at NCDMM.

LLNL Researcher in MIT Technology Review’s Innovators Under 35 for 2PP Work

Every year, MIT Technology Review highlights top innovators under the age of 35 in its “35 Innovators Under 35” list, which honors early-career researchers and entrepreneurs who are working to shape the future of science and technology, and whose work will likely have a profound impact around the world. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) research scientist Xiaoxing Xia made the list this year for his work in 3D printing. Xia has bachelor’s degrees in physics and economics from the University of Chicago, and earned his doctoral degree in materials science from Caltech. He joined LLNL in 2019, and has played an important part in several Laboratory Directed Research and Development projects, including ones that bridge high-energy-density physics and inertial confinement fusion (ICF) target production with additive manufacturing. This list recognized him in the Inventors category for his exciting advances in developing and deploying two-photon polymerization (2PP) 3D printing, used to build complex microscale structures. Specifically, he combines laser pulse shaping with a custom-engineered metalens array to help printing be faster, finer, and more versatile than what’s currently on the market.

“I’m honored to be part of this year’s Innovators Under 35 cohort. I’m grateful to the collaborators, mentors and entire support team at LLNL who have made our work possible. I really couldn’t think of a better place to work at,” said Xia. He continued, “I am immensely grateful for LLNL’s unparalleled research environment for pushing the boundaries of AM and allowing me to explore ideas that would be difficult to pursue anywhere else.”

Researchers in China Using 3D Printed Glass as Bone Replacement Material

Researchers in China developed a material that you might not think would be a good replacement for bone: glass. The team from Dalian University of Technology, Chongqing Medical University, Dalian Eye Hospital, Shenzhen University, Henan Polytechnic University, and Second Military Medical University created a 3D printable bioactive glass that is an effective material for bone replacement, even sustaining bone cell growth better than regular glass and another bone substitute that’s commercially available. Because of the crystalline structures of the minerals and molecules that form both bone and glass, they are able to bear weight better than they can withstand being stretched. But the difference is, the main ingredient in glass—silica—can exist in a liquid form and be printed into any shape. Unfortunately, most 3D printable glass must be fused at temperatures higher than 2,000°F, or requires toxic plasticizing agents, so the researchers decided to develop one to use as a scaffold for bone-forming cells that doesn’t require these stipulations. After forming a bioactive glass gel by combining calcium and phosphate ions, and oppositely charged silica particles, they printed it, shaped it in a furnace, and used it to successfully repair skull damage in live rabbits.

“We herein developed purely inorganic self-healing colloidal gels, consisting of electrostatically attractive silica-based hard nanospheres, to enable 3D printing of highly strong inorganic constructs via additive-free and low temperature sintering (LTS) processing,” the researchers wrote in their paper. “We further demonstrated the excellent printability, shape-fidelity, and reprocessability of the inorganic gels, thereby facilitating additive-free inorganic 3D printing followed by LTS treatment at ∼700 °C. This “green” inorganic 3D-printing strategy enabled cost-efficient and bioactivity-preserved fabrication of bioglass-based bone substitutes, which led to improved in vivo osteogenesis and osteointegrity.”

3D Printed Human Tissue Structures Makes Medical Training More Realistic

Previous medical training models have used stiff, simple simulated tissues, but researchers at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities have made a 3D printed version that replicates the stretchiness and complex, directional strength seen in real human tissue. As they explain in their paper, the team found a way to control the size and shape of the tiny patterns inside the 3D printed material, which means they can give it specific mechanical properties and make it more realistic for training. They also wrote a mathematical formula to predict its behavior, and made the tissue even more realistic by printing small microcapsules that contain blood-like liquid in one step. According to a preliminary study, surgeons rated the team’s 3D printed lifelike human tissue structures higher for tactile feedback and response to cutting compared to conventional models. Now, the researchers plan to expand their idea to make shapes to mimic other organs, and add more advanced materials that will respond to common surgical tools like electrocautery.

“This approach opens the door to creating more realistic training models for surgery, which could ultimately improve medical outcomes. While challenges remain in scaling up the process, we see strong potential for this 3D printing method in low-volume, high-complexity training scenarios,” said Adarsh Somayaji, first author of the paper and a PhD graduate from the University of Minnesota Department of Mechanical Engineering.

The U.S. Department of Defense funded this paper, which was a collaboration with the CREST Lab and Wang Lab at the University of Washington.

