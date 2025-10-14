Bambu Lab Launches P2S: Expanding the P1 Legacy with Smarter, Faster Printing

Just two years after shaking up desktop 3D printing with the P1 Series, Bambu Lab is back with the P2S. The new printer builds on that success but sets an even higher bar. When the P1 made fast, reliable 3D printing accessible to everyone, it changed the pace of the entire industry. The P2S continues that story, not by replacing the P1, but by refining what affordable, high-performance 3D printing can be.

The P2S keeps the same compact design that made the P1P and P1S popular with makers and print farms around the world, but inside, it’s a completely new machine. It combines the proven reliability of the P Series with new features from Bambu’s higher-end H2 line, including a DynaSense extruder, Active Airflow cooling, AI-powered error detection, and a 5-inch touchscreen with a faster, easier interface.

Despite these upgrades, Bambu Lab kept its focus on affordability. The P2S is priced at €519 ($549), and the P2S Combo at €749 ($799), positioning it as one of the most advanced yet accessible 3D printers in its class. The P2S launches globally today, though U.S. sales will open later due to logistical delays. The company also noted that final U.S. pricing could change depending on upcoming tariff developments.

Rebuilding an Icon from the Ground Up

The original P1 Series changed the landscape of desktop 3D printing when it launched in late 2022. Affordable, fast, and reliable, it became the backbone of small production workshops and print farms around the world. Now, the P2S takes that legacy and pushes it further.

The new printer’s PMSM (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor) servo extruder delivers 70% more extrusion force than before. This high-torque motor system provides smoother, more precise filament control, improving both print speed and layer consistency, according to the company. What’s more, auto flow calibration guarantees each layer is consistent and precise. Meanwhile, the Adaptive Airflow system improves print cooling and chamber temperature control, which are key for handling both everyday and high-performance materials.

AI-powered monitoring is another step forward. The P2S’s built-in vision system can detect issues like tangled filament, blobs, or misprints in real time. Users can also watch live prints through a 1080p camera and share timelapses straight from the machine.

Pro Performance, Made Simple

Bambu Lab’s focus has always been on bringing advanced performance to everyday users, and the P2S is another step forward in that mission. Bambu Lab explains that a quick-swap hotend system makes nozzle changes easy. At the same time, the P2S Combo version includes the AMS 2 Pro, a multi-material unit with built-in filament drying and smart humidity control.

In an industry where new models often replace old ones, Bambu Lab is taking a different approach. The P2S is launched not as a replacement, but more as a companion to the P1S, and we now know that both will continue to be produced and supported. The company pointed out that the P2S isn’t meant to replace the P1, but rather to expand the range, offering buyers more options depending on their needs.

Bambu Lab is one of the fastest-rising names in desktop 3D printing, by designing smarter systems that do more for less. With the P2S, the company strengthens its reputation as a brand that keeps pushing 3D printing forward for both everyday users and professionals. The new printer promises to blend speed, automation, and smart features that let users spend less time adjusting settings and more time actually printing.

Images courtesy of Bambu Lab

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.