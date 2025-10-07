Wurth

EWI and The Barnes Global Advisors Partner to Strengthen Additive Manufacturing Consortium

08:30 am by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D Printing ServicesNorth AmericaScience & Technology
Formnext

Share this Article

In 2010, the nonprofit engineering consultancy EWI, based in Columbus, Ohio, established the Additive Manufacturing Consortium (AMC), an organization that today includes over 50 members globally, from academic institutions to private enterprises to U.S. federal laboratories. Thanks to a new strategic partnership between EWI and The Barnes Global Advisors (TBGA), the AM and advanced manufacturing engineering consultancy based in Pittsburgh, the AMC will now get an additional boost from TBGA’s comprehensive expertise across the AM value chain.

In addition to facilitating collaboration on pre-competitive research projects — joint work on early-stage knowledge and process development, between enterprises that otherwise typically compete — the AMC’s main activities include four meetings per year, hosted by members at locations around the U.S. According to EWI, AMC members contribute over $2 million per year in cash and in-kind investments to fund projects like general R&D into AM post-processing techniques as well as narrower topics like evaluation of specific metal alloys commonly used in AM.

TBGA engages in similar work, with its mission strongly supported by the consultancy’s involvement with the Neighborhood 91 ecosystem, a unique innovation hub located on 200 acres at the Pittsburgh International Airport. So far, residents of Neighborhood 91 include materials testing firms such as HAMR Industries and AM contract manufacturer Cumberland Additive.

Via EWI’s partnership with TBGA, AMC members will be able to access TBGA’s expertise at the four annual members meetings and throughout the year.

In a press release about EWI’s strategic partnership with TBGA, VP of strategic technologies at EWI, Blake McAllister, said, “This partnership allows us to provide our consortium members with expanded technical support for their projects while ensuring the work is still directed by members. We remain committed to fostering collaboration and innovation in [AM], and TBGA brings specialized expertise that will enhance the value we deliver to our members.”

John Barnes, the founder and president of TBGA, said, “The value of consortiums like AMC is the high ROI that comes from pooling funding for pre-competitive development. It benefits the entire group, and everyone in the consortium wins with good outcomes. Our goal is to help shape projects to have a maximum commercial outcome for the members.”

I’m a big believer that consortiums are the key to moving AM to its next maturity phase, and this partnership exemplifies that concept perfectly. Through just one new partnership, all the organizations associated with both EWI and TBGA that weren’t previously in contact with one another now have a streamlined path towards any potential joint efforts.

TBGA’s exploration into expanding the Neighborhood 91 model elsewhere is one of the ways that potential could manifest, down the road. The AMC member list is a solid starting point for gauging the best locations for future iterations of the Resilient Manufacturing Ecosystem.

As cutthroat as the competition in the AM industry sometimes seems, it’s important to keep in mind that collaboration between competitors is a hallmark of any mature industry. The epitome of this dynamic is the semiconductor industry, most notably through its International Technology Roadmap for Semiconductors (ITRS) and the International Roadmap for Devices and Systems (IRDS).

I think the AM industry would greatly benefit from studying what semiconductor manufacturers did in the late 20th and early 21st centuries and adopting any relevant general principles. The growth of partnerships between organizations like EWI and TBGA seems like a good first step towards making that sort of thing a reality.

Images courtesy of EWI

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

We’re Skeptical About Vittori’s AI Hypercar With Additive Parts

Portal Becomes First to Test 3D Printed Solar Thermal Thruster for Multi-Orbit Spacecraft

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingAerospace 3D PrintingEducationEuropeMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaPost-processing

3D Printing News Briefs, September 24, 2025: Survey, AM Curriculum, UHPC Rheology, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’ll get things started with a comprehensive post-processing survey by PostProcess Technologies. Jacksonville State University is partnering with EOS Additive Minds to develop AM...

September 24, 2025
Featured
3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingMRO and SparesNorth AmericaSpace 3D Printing

All Systems Go: Vaya Space Proves Why 3D Printing and the Space Industry Need Each Other

The space industry has always attracted systems thinkers, and it’s pretty obvious why that’s the case. You have to be able to view the world in terms of a “big...

September 19, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchMetal 3D Printing

ETH Zurich Develops Rotary LPBF System that Processes Multiple Metals

ETH Zurich researchers have come up with a rotary LPBF system, the RAPTURE, that can process multiple metal materials simultaneously. In their published paper, they explain that the system may...

September 10, 2025
3D PrintingBioprintingEditorials / OpinionsMedical 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

Bioprinting in Space Pioneers the Future of Medicine

Recent additive manufacturing experiments in microgravity have delivered promising results that could one day revolutionize the healthcare industry on Earth, from personalized wound care to the printing of viable organs...

August 12, 2025
IMTS
EOS
ADDITIV Polymers
HP
AMR Data Center
AMR Satellite
HP Produce Locally
Stratasys
Wurth
RAPID + TCT
Caracol
EOS
AMR x Stratasys
Continuum Powders
Formnext
AMR Software
AMR Dental
FacFox
3DPOD
AMUG

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides