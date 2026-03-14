3D Printing News Briefs, March 14, 2026: Student Grant, Automation, DfAM, & More

In this weekend’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’ll start with event sponsor and competition news from Dyndrite, and then move on to a new metal 3D printing system from Eplus3D. 3D People is using AMIS Runtime at its London production facility. Finally, Metamorphic AM is working to make DfAM expertise more accessible.

Dyndrite Sponsoring ICAM 2026 at Leader Level, Launches Student Competition

Industrial AM software provider Dyndrite recently made two big announcements regarding this year’s International Conference on Advanced Manufacturing (ICAM) by ASTM International. First, the company will sponsor ICAM 2026 at the Leader Level for the second year in a row. The event will be held in Orlando, Florida from September 28-October 2, and Dyndrite will showcase its laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) software platform there, as well as deliver technical presentations. Additionally, Dyndrite has launched a global student competition focused on LPBF research as part of ICAM 2026. University students from North America, Japan, Europe, Singapore, and Korea are challenged to leverage Dyndrite LPBF Pro software to rethink what’s possible in metal AM and explore more design freedom and novel toolpath strategies. This is an industry-sponsored competition, but designed and administered by Dyndrite, which will also select the winners and announce them at ICAM. A total of $10,000 in grant funding will be awarded to the winning teams or individuals in order to continue their LPBF research.

“ICAM brings together the people and organizations that are truly pushing the boundaries of metal additive manufacturing, from industry leaders across multiple sectors to the researchers and young minds shaping what comes next. We support ICAM because it sits at the intersection of industrial reality and future innovation. That combination is critical to advancing metal AM from a promising technology to scalable, trusted production,” said Dyndrite Founder and CEO Harshil Goel.

The contest submission deadline is 11:59 pm PST on April 15th.

Eplus3D Introduces EP-M300L Printer and Production-Ready Automation Line

Chinese metal AM systems manufacturer Eplus3D has introduced its new EP-M300L metal powder bed fusion system, along with its production-ready automation line—a turnkey solution for high-volume manufacturing. At the heart of the line is the EP-M300L, developed for both batch and continuous production. Featuring a build volume of 300 x 300 x 450 mm, an intelligent optical system, and multi-laser configuration, the system offers high scanning speed and precision, which makes it good for industries like aerospace, tooling, and 3C electronics. The EP-M300L has a modular design, with removable build cylinder technology for high efficiency. No more waiting for powder handling and part removal: the printing module operates independently from the powder recovery station, which ensures practically nonstop production and improves Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE).

The production-ready automation line centers around the EP-M300L and, as Eplus3D put it, moves metal AM “from a standalone process into a continuous, industrial manufacturing cell.” Automated stations and AGVs seamlessly connect all major processes, like printing, powder recovery, part handling, and logistics. Plus, the printer integrates with a closed loop powder system, enabling automatic suction, sieving, and powder circulation within a dedicated, inert atmosphere system. Not only does this improve safety and overall throughput, but it also decreases labor dependency and cost per part. The EP-M300L line is governed by a smart, data-centric platform, and integrates with a Manufacturing Execution System (MES). Finally, it offers in-process monitoring for full traceability, with each printed component getting a “digital birth certificate.”

3D People Improving & Automating AM Production Workflow with AMIS Runtime

Last year, UK additive manufacturing services provider 3D People won a grant from UK Made Smarter to work on developing and implementing an automated process for preparing, nesting, and scheduling 3D printing build jobs. Since then, it’s been collaborating with Belgian company AMIS to test the AMIS Runtime platform for autonomous build prep at its London production facility. Now, 3D People has officially deployed the platform across the facility to further automate its AM production workflow. The facility, which recently added SLS production capacity, delivers 3D printed end-use polymer parts for a variety of industries, including automotive, electronics, and marine, that require short lead times, repeatability, and on-demand scaling from prototypes to real parts. By integrating AMIS Runtime, 3D People has been able to automate build preparation, which negates some of its previous bottlenecks and helps meet these customer demands.

“This project marked a key step in our long-term digital manufacturing strategy. It builds upon our existing MES platform, closing the loop between digital order management and physical production,” said Sasha Bruml, Co-Founder of 3D People. “The results are exciting with a more efficient, data-driven workflow that reduces human error, increases repeatability and strengthens our position as one of the UK’s leading advanced 3D printing services. The full deployment of AMIS Runtime is now reaping rewards across the whole business.”

Metamorphic AM Launches Service to Make DfAM Expertise More Accessible

UK-based consultancy Metamorphic AM, specializing in advanced Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM), wants to make high-level DfAM expertise more commercially accessible. That’s why it’s launched a new service offering, called Rapid Geometry Review, to widen access to its expert offerings. Organizations can now take advantage of expert-led evaluation of their 3D designs before they commit to full production builds. The new service pairs simulation insight with applied engineering judgement to assess structural logic, printability, manufacturability, material suitability, and missed geometric opportunity of designs. This expert DfAM input will help reduce risk, speed up development, and improve return on investment (ROI), thus ushering in greater commercial viability for AM in production.

“We’ve seen too many projects failing to add value to a product or process because design intent wasn’t fully interrogated early enough. Rapid Geometry Review brings the same engineering scrutiny we apply in major innovation programmes to a format that is faster, commercially accessible, and immediately actionable,” explained Manolis Papastavrou, Co-Founder of Metamorphic AM. “The difference between ‘printable’ and ‘engineered’ is where value is created. Rapid Geometry Review helps organisations close that gap.”

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