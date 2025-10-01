Roboze Opens Abu Dhabi Office to Boost Local 3D Printing for Key Industries

Italian 3D printing company Roboze has opened a new office in Abu Dhabi, looking to strengthen the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) push toward industrial independence and advanced manufacturing.

The company is known for its additive manufacturing (AM) technology that uses super polymers and composite materials, often strong enough to replace metal parts. By setting up in Abu Dhabi, Roboze says it can help local companies in aerospace, defense, oil & gas, and transportation produce critical components locally, instead of relying on long global supply chains.

“The opening of our office in Abu Dhabi represents a fundamental step in Roboze’s global expansion strategy,” said Alessio Lorusso, CEO and founder of Roboze. “We are already working with major Emirati companies to localize the production of parts for the country’s strategic industries.”

Supporting the UAE’s Industrial Goals

The UAE has made industrial sovereignty a national priority, investing heavily in technologies that reduce dependence on imports and shorten lead times for critical parts. Roboze’s technology fits right into this plan by allowing on-demand, digital production of high-performance components, cutting costs while maintaining reliability.

Roboze says its new office in Abu Dhabi is not just about making parts. By working with local companies, it aims to strengthen supply chains and support the UAE’s push to become a global tech hub.

This isn’t Roboze’s first step in the region. The company already has a joint venture in Saudi Arabia and is now expanding further with its Abu Dhabi office.

“Our direct presence in Abu Dhabi allows us to build strong relationships with leading companies in the country,” said Giacomo Riboni, Vice President of Corporate Development and Middle East General Manager at Roboze.

Building on Regional Growth

Roboze’s joint venture in Saudi Arabia has focused on introducing its technology to local manufacturers, particularly in the energy and defense industries. The company uses its super polymer and composite 3D printers to replace heavy or costly metal parts with lighter, high-strength alternatives. These materials are designed to withstand extreme conditions, making them valuable for industries in the Middle East.

That value comes from the region’s unique demands. In sectors like aerospace, energy, and defense, parts must often perform in very harsh environments, from high desert temperatures to corrosive offshore conditions. Lighter, durable components not only improve efficiency and reliability but also cut fuel and maintenance costs. Experts say this strength-to-weight advantage is one reason why Middle Eastern companies are pushing hard to adopt advanced AM technologies.

What’s more, by adding Abu Dhabi to its regional footprint, Roboze is signaling that it sees long-term demand for advanced 3D printing in the Gulf. Its strategy in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE shows how the company hopes to align with government goals of creating local supply chains while cutting dependence on imports.

