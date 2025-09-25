SwissTo12 Expands To Spain

This is a brilliant move by the Swiss firm. Spain still suffers from too little good employment. Yes, the economy is doing well, but a lot of people are underemployed or working in what is called locally a “minijob” capacity, where a person is funding their life with a part-time, lower-skilled job while unable to start a career or business. For Spanish people, housing price increases, especially in larger cities, have made it difficult to buy a house or even rent in the most desirable areas. Given the huge differential between Swiss and Spanish salaries, SWISSto12 could pay Spanish engineers very well and still save boatloads of money while attracting top talent that can live well. For international people, say from pricey California by way of JPL, Madrid will seem incredibly cheap as well.

Spain has a great firm, Aenium, which already uses additive to make aerospace components. Engine manufacturer ITP Aero also uses additive. Spain also has a network of innovative research institutes that work on topics such as powder and wire process development, as in the case of Aimen, and aerospace parameters and coatings, as seen in the case of CATEC, Spain’s Advanced Center for Aerospace Technologies in Seville, which develops additive manufacturing processes, coatings, and testing methods for aerospace applications. Spain is an excellent country for creating new space components. And SWISSto12 can do much to develop Spain’s capacity to manufacture satellite components and terminals using additive manufacturing. Coupled with a lower cost and support from Spanish firms, this looks like it’s another smart move from SWISSto12.

Images courtesy of SWISSto12