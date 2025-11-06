AMS 2026

Boston’s Additive Edge at Autodesk: MIT Experiments with 3D Printed Concrete

08:30 am by Vanesa Listek 3D Printing3D Printing ResearchConstruction 3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsNorth AmericaScience & Technology
AM Investment Strategies
Formnext

Share this Article

At the Autodesk Technology Center in Boston, experiments don’t stay on paper for long. Ideas are tested at full scale, sometimes overnight. Among the largest machines in the space is a concrete 3D printer, designed to extrude cement into structural forms with its gantry system. During my visit, it was in the hands of an MIT team, which was using it to print bridge components that could change how we build.

The project is led by Hajin Kim-Tackowiak, a PhD candidate in civil and environmental engineering at MIT, with support from Haden Quinlan, Senior Program Manager at MIT’s Center for Advanced Production Technologies. Their goal is to explore how large-format additive manufacturing (AM) can produce lighter, stronger, and more efficient cement-based structures.

“Our lab is primarily a topology optimization group,” Kim-Tackowiak explained. “We use math to figure out the best shapes for bridges or buildings, but usually that work stays on the computer. Here, as part of the Autodesk Research Residency Program, we can print those designs at scale and actually test them.”

Hajin Kim-Tackowiak (MIT) and Haden Quinlan (MIT) at the Autodesk Technology Center in Boston.

Printing Bridges in One Pass

The team recently printed a small concrete bridge in Autodesk’s shop. The design came out of their optimization models, but the real challenge was translating it into something the printer could handle. Owned by MIT’s Center for Advanced Production Technologies, the Build Additive printer was purchased with support from the State of Massachusetts’ Center for Advanced Manufacturing and then installed in the Technology Center, making it accessible to research teams from different institutions.

“This machine doesn’t like to start and stop,” Kim-Tackowiak said, pointing to the large gantry system. “So our bridge had to be printed in one continuous pass. That constraint shaped the design itself.”

The result was a truss-like structure only a few layers thick. The team loaded it with 2,000 pounds (roughly the weight of a small car), and it held firm with “no deflection,” Kim-Tackowiak noted.

“It performed super well for the test we designed,” she said. “But then we moved it, and it collapsed almost immediately. That result was unexpected, but it gave us really important data. It showed how specific design assumptions matter when you bring things into the real world.”

After the data is processed, Kim-Tackowiak plans to make the necessary tweaks so that this kind of failure doesn’t happen again. Then she will run a new design and, together with the Autodesk Research team, explore how to safely integrate steel into the next version.

Toward Composite Printing

Now, the group is exploring more complexity, including the addition of steel reinforcement to their designs.

“Almost every concrete structure has steel in it,” Kim-Tackowiak explained. “So the next step is figuring out how to print with multiple materials, combining steel and concrete into one composite. That’s when it gets really interesting.”

For Autodesk, hosting this kind of experiment is part of the Technology Center’s mission: let researchers push machines in new directions.

Hajin Kim-Tackowiak (MIT) at the Autodesk Technology Center in Boston.

3D printed concrete has already made headlines around the world, with notable projects including bridges and small houses. What MIT is chasing is the next stage: smarter designs that use less material, and hybrid structures that combine concrete with steel. That could mean stronger bridges with smaller footprints, or infrastructure that is easier to produce locally.

“The freedom of design that additive allows is really compelling,” Kim-Tackowiak explained. “For a lot of people, it’s hard to see a beautiful structure on the page and then imagine how it could ever be built. With additive manufacturing, you can just say, ‘Okay, let’s try it.’ We have access to a large machine that we want to utilize. In traditional construction, making something like our bridge would be nearly impossible — nobody would sign off on it. You would need custom formwork, which would require a lot of resources. Instead, with 3D printing, you put in the front-end work to set up the toolpaths, and suddenly, you’ve opened up the design space so much more. That freedom of design is really compelling.”

Hajin Kim-Tackowiak (MIT) at the Autodesk Technology Center in Boston.

For her, there’s also an aesthetic dimension: “The most aesthetically beautiful structures are the ones that are directly informed by physics. We want to find those elegant, unique, efficient forms that additive construction makes possible.”

As machines in the Technology Center continue to run around the clock, teams like MIT’s are showing what might soon be possible on a larger scale. From a lab model to a testbed in Boston, this is how bridges to the future get built.

This article is part of the “Boston’s Additive Edge at Autodesk” series, highlighting projects and research taking shape inside Autodesk’s Technology Center in Boston.

All images courtesy of 3DPrint.com

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

Authentise Expands Its Platform to Unify the Front Office and Factory Floor

3D Printing News Briefs, November 6, 2025: Filament Drying, Personalized Medicines, Cricket Arm Guard, & More

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printing3D SoftwareExclusive InterviewsFeatured Stories

Interview with Interspectral’s Isabelle Hachette on Predicting Defects Before They Happen

Interspectral is a Swedish company that enables data visualization and intelligence through AI. The firm has Quality Assurance and Process Monitoring software for additive, called AM Explorer, which helps companies...

08:00 am
3D Printing3D Scanning3D SoftwareBusinessDental 3D PrintingStocks

3D Printing Financials: Invisalign Demand Keeps Align’s 2025 Growth on Track

Align Technology‘s (Nasdaq: ALGN) third quarter showed a company tightening its operations while keeping growth steady. Demand for its Invisalign clear aligners continued to drive growth, led by rising demand among...

November 5, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchBioprinting

Bioprinting, Organoids, & Organs-on-a-Chip Work Together to Battle Cancer

Researchers at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) Knight Cancer Institute are using a combination of bioprinted organoids, organs-on-a-chip, and computational medicine to battle cancer. The team is specifically...

November 5, 2025
3D PrintingBusinessEditorials / OpinionsMedical 3D PrintingScience & TechnologyStartup Accelerator Series

CustoMED Gets $6 Million for AI 3D Printed Orthopedics — But Can It Deliver on Such a Big Vision?

Israeli startup CustoMED has gotten $6 million to make patient-specific orthopedic devices a reality using AI. The seed round took in capital from the Israel Innovation Authority, Varana Capital, Flag...

November 3, 2025
EOS
3D Systems
EOS
HP Produce Locally
HP
AMR Data Center
AMR Satellite
Advanced Printed Electronic Solutions
RAPID + TCT
Formnext
Wurth
FacFox
Stratasys
Continuum Powders
IMTS
HeyGears
AMR Software
AMR Dental
AM Investment Strategies
3DPOD
AMUG

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides