Wurth

Ukraine’s New 3D Printed Bomb Points to a Fabless Future for Weapons

August 29, 2025 by Matt Kremenetsky 3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingEuropeMilitary 3D Printing
Formnext

Share this Article

On Ukrainian Independence Day (August 24), the Defence Cooperation Forum. Future Warfare was held in Kyiv, which was attended by defense ministers and other leaders from across the Western world. ‘Digitalization of the military sphere’ was one of the main themes of the event, which showcased a range of cutting-edge defense tech Ukrainians are producing to sustain their war effort.

As expected, hardware produced using additive manufacturing (AM) was heavily on display at the event, including one precision-guided bomb that the Ukrainian website Defense Express noted “closely resembles” the MAM-L, a bomb manufactured by Turkish defense contractor Roketsan. The MAM-L is designed for use with the TB2, a drone that is produced by another Turkish company, Baykar. The TB2 was a big part of Ukraine’s war effort in 2022, then more or less disappeared, returning just as suddenly early this summer.

Perhaps the most intriguing angle to the 3D printed munition resembling the MAM-L is the replacement of metal with polymer in the bomb’s body and stabilizer. One rationale behind that approach could be to enable Ukraine to produce the weapons system more easily domestically, with Ukraine reportedly now making almost 40 percent of its own defense equipment.

It’s also possible that the goal was to make the MAM-L substitute more lightweight. If that’s the case, it could allow the munition to be used with the smaller, cheaper drones that have proliferated on the frontlines in Eastern Europe.

Snapshot of a new Ukrainian 3D-printed precision-guided bomb, displayed at a defense exhibition. Image courtesy of Defense Express, via United24Media/Volodymyr Zelensky via X.

Beyond whatever the immediate purpose of the particular weapons system is, the concept at play brings to mind a topic I discussed with Nikon AM CEO Hamid Zarringhalam in a recent interview: the possibility that greater AM adoption by the defense sector could lead to the greater incorporation of fabless manufacturing principles into the production of military hardware.

Fabless manufacturing is a semiconductor sector practice whereby firms, such as NVIDIA, design chips that are exclusively produced by third-party contract manufacturers. While this way of doing things didn’t exist until the late ’80s, it quickly became the norm for chipmakers, and it’s now impossible to imagine the semiconductor sector without fabless manufacturing.

Ukrainian service members at a command center in Kharkiv. Image courtesy of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence.

In this case, if Ukraine can indeed 3D print feasible substitutes for armaments produced elsewhere, more or less the same dynamic could arguably take hold in the Ukrainian defense industrial base — except deliberately, as opposed to whatever is going on in the case of the MAM-L lookalike. That is, weapons systems could be designed in the U.S., for instance, then produced on the ground in Ukraine.

And, beyond defense, there’s no reason why the same principles couldn’t extend to the manufacturing sector at large. Principles akin to fabless manufacturing indeed already exist in every high-volume manufacturing industry.

The difference with chipmakers is that they’ve perfected the concept to the point of making it the core of their business model, driven by a unique need to balance rapid innovation with high capital investment. But as the cost of major capital investment in general seems to constantly increase, in a business environment where consumer preferences make rapid innovation evermore necessary, the separation between design and production may eventually become as strict in all other industries as it is for semiconductor manufacturers.

Featured image courtesy of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

SAE International Celebrates its 10th Anniversary of AM Aerospace Standards

Velo3D Announces Collaborations with U.S. Army & U.S. Navy for Defense & Maritime Applications

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintersAerospace 3D PrintingGovernmentMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingNorth AmericaStocks

Air Force Awards 3D Systems $7.65M Contract to Continue Work on Large Format Metal 3D Printer

Back in September 2023, the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) awarded 3D Systems a contract worth nearly $11 million to develop a large-format metal additive manufacturing (AM) demonstrator, a...

August 28, 2025
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesMilitary 3D PrintingNorth AmericaStocks

Arun Jeldi’s American Dream: the Velo3D CEO on Where the Company, and Metal 3D Printing, are Headed

“I have a plan for 2050,” Dr. Arun Jeldi told me, “for how Velo3D can keep growing through that time, and longer. I want Velo3D to be a century-old company...

August 25, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

University of Arizona Awarded $5 Million U.S. Army Grant to Speed Up Hypersonic Manufacturing

The Mach-X engineering team at the University of Arizona is working to make hypersonic vehicles faster and more affordable. Now, they’ve received a $5 million grant from the U.S. Army...

August 21, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchMetal 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, August 20, 2025: Tool Steel Alloy, Microstructure Control, & More

Today’s 3D Printing News Briefs is all about materials, from recycled metal replacements and a new high-strength alloy to microstructure control in nickel-based superalloys and more. Read on for all...

August 20, 2025
Stratasys
HP
Formnext
FacFox
HP
AMR Data Center
AMR Satellite
HP
IMTS2026
EOS
Continuum Powders
AMR Software
AMR Dental
Wurth
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides