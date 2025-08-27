IperionX Gets $12.5 Million from the DoD to Ramp Up U.S. Titanium Production

Titanium technology company IperionX (ASX: IPX) has received $12.5 million from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to boost titanium production at its Virginia manufacturing campus. This money is part of a $47.1 million deal between the DoD and IperionX, all aimed at scaling up the company’s titanium operations and making sure more of the metal can be produced in the U.S.

From the start, IperionX has been working to make titanium more affordable, sustainable, and accessible. The metal has been used since the 1950s in applications such as airplanes, submarines, spacecraft, and medical implants, mainly because it’s as strong as steel but much lighter and doesn’t rust. However, the catch has always been that titanium is expensive to produce, requires a lot of energy, and often comes from overseas suppliers.

In recent years, titanium has also become one of the go-to materials for 3D printing high-performance parts, like jet engine components or satellite brackets. IperionX has been developing new ways to produce titanium metal and powders from U.S. minerals and recycled scrap, while using less energy and cutting emissions. The company’s mission is to “build a fully American titanium supply chain” that’s cheaper, cleaner, and improves the availability of titanium powder for the entire 3D printing industry.

Beyond industry and 3D printing, the U.S. national defense also considers titanium a critical material. Fighter jets, naval ships, missiles, and even armor systems all depend on titanium parts. Currently, most of the world’s titanium comes from countries like China, Russia, Japan, and Kazakhstan, leaving the U.S. dependent on foreign sources and raising concerns about supply security.

That’s why the DoD stepped in with this funding. Through its Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program, the DoD is supporting projects that rebuild and secure key manufacturing capabilities on U.S. soil. For titanium, IperionX is one of the main players leading the charge.

“This new U.S. Government obligation allows IperionX to move immediately to secure long-lead capital equipment and lock in manufacturing slots with key suppliers. It accelerates our imminent Virginia expansion beyond 1,000 tpa of high-performance titanium manufactured products, and advances a fully integrated, low-cost, and traceable American titanium supply chain for defense and commercial customers,” stated IperionX CEO Anastasios Arima. “We are executing a multi-phase modular scale-up in titanium production and manufacturing capacity — and this commitment from the DoD is a strong endorsement of our technology, our team, and our mission to reshore a resilient titanium production supply chain in the United States.”

The money will go toward purchasing large, specialized equipment needed to scale up titanium production. IperionX’s goal is to reach over 1,000 metric tons of titanium per year at the Virginia site. That’s a big jump in capacity and would mark a major step toward building a homegrown titanium industry.

Some of the upgrades include adding machines to make better-quality titanium, equipment to turn titanium powder into solid parts, and tools that can produce components closer to their final shape. There will also be improvements to the site itself to support the bigger production with all this new equipment.

IperionX isn’t just a 3D printing company, but the titanium it produces is especially important for the 3D printing industry, which needs these powders. At the same time, its materials also support traditional manufacturing methods like forging and machining. That means the company’s Virginia campus is being built up as a hub for advanced titanium production across manufacturing industries.

Like we mentioned, this $12.5 million is just one part of the larger $47.1 million award that the DoD has set aside for IperionX. The company has already received $5 million for work on its Titan Critical Minerals Project in Tennessee. With the new $12.5 million, the total funding received so far is $17.5 million. The rest (about $29.6 million) is expected to be released over time as the projects move forward, and depending on government needs.

On top of that, the deal is a cost-share program. That means that while the U.S. government will provide $47.1 million, IperionX will add $48.1 million of its own. In total, that’s more than $95 million being invested to build a stronger U.S. titanium supply chain.

With this investment, it appears titanium is now a national priority, and it is also a cornerstone material for 3D printing, making this great news. If IperionX succeeds in lowering production costs and scaling supply, it could open doors for wider adoption of titanium 3D printing.

According to the company, the expansion at the Virginia Titanium Manufacturing Campus is still a work in progress. The timeline has been extended to 30 months to allow for the larger scope of work. Right now, IperionX is focused on getting the critical equipment in place. Once the facility ramps up to more than 1,000 tons per year, the U.S. will be less dependent on foreign titanium.

