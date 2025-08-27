3D Printing News Briefs, August 27, 2025: Executives, Microelectronic Cooling, & More

We’ll focus on business in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, starting with 3D Systems’ new Chief Financial Officer and the expansions to Carbon’s global leadership team. Titomic sold a D623 system to Fraunhofer IZFP. We’ll end with an award given for 3D printing use in microelectronic cooling, and research into 3D printed wearable energy harvesting technology. Read on for all the details!

3D Systems Announces Interim Chief Financial Officer

3D Systems recently announced that Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jeffrey Creech is stepping down to accept a new career opportunity, effective this Friday, August 29. Effective that same day, Phyllis Nordstrom, 3D Systems’ Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, will take over as Interim CFO. During her career, she has served in many positions within accounting, finance, and risk management, including leadership roles at Target, MTS Systems Corporation, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and U.S. Bank. Nordstrom has been with 3D Systems since 2021, and in her current role leads its internal audit and compliance programs and global human resources strategy. She also oversees the company’s cybersecurity and information technology. Nordstrom begins her new role as Interim CFO this Friday.

“I want to thank Jeff for his dedication and leadership as we have executed on key strategic initiatives such as our manufacturing insourcing and cost improvement plans that are driving improvements in operating performance. I wish Jeff continued success as he moves to this next chapter in his career,” said 3D Systems President and CEO Dr. Jeffrey Graves. “I am very pleased that Phyllis will assume this role. She is a proven leader with a highly successful track record at 3D Systems in driving organizational alignment, cross-business process improvements, and strengthening of our risk management and control environment. These capabilities, combined with her strong financial background, position her well for taking on these responsibilities, and I look forward to the meaningful impact she will have on the company’s future success.”

Carbon Announces Strategic Appointments to Global Leadership Team

AM product development company Carbon announced the expansion of its global leadership team with two strategic appointments in enterprise and dental sales, which reflects its continued commitment to customer growth. First, Dana McCallum has returned to the company as its Head of Global Enterprise Sales, and will lead Carbon’s sales strategy across important sectors, such as automotive, industrial, consumer, medtech, and service bureaus/injection molders. In 2015, she was actually one of Carbon’s first sales hires, and helped build the company’s commercial business and Production Network. She then left to gain experience in the metal AM sector with positions at Mantle and Xact Metal. McCallum is an active member of groups like Women in 3D Printing and AMUG, and is a recipient of the prestigious AMUG DINO (Distinguished Innovator Operators) Award. In her new role, she will work closely with Carbon’s customers to strengthen partnerships and scale the company globally.

Additionally, Christoph Meyer has been named Director of Oral Health Sales Europe for Carbon. He has nearly 20 years of experience within the dental industry, and will work to continue growing the company’s dental proposition in Europe, most specifically in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), the UK, the Netherlands, and the Nordics. Meyer will be based in Frankfurt, near Carbon’s Customer Experience Centre in Neu-Isenburg, so he’ll be able to support adoption by meeting with customers and providing demonstrations. He most recently led the European business for Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) at Dentsply Sirona, and sees a lot of potential for Carbon to keep building on its dentistry success.

Titomic Receives €160,000 Order from Fraunhofer IZFP for D623 System

Australian company Titomic, which specializes in cold spray additive manufacturing through its patented Titomic Kinetic Fusion, announced that it has received a €160,000 (AUD 290,000) purchase order from the Fraunhofer Institute for Nondestructive Testing IZFP. Headquartered in Saarbrücken, Fraunhofer IZFP specializes in intelligent sensor and data systems research. As part of the order, Titomic will deliver and install a comprehensive suite of its equipment, including an upgrade to Fraunhofer IZFP’s existing production booth, the Titomic D623 medium-pressure cold spray AM system, dust suction, and robotics integration. This partnership is a major milestone for Titomic as it works to grow its footprint across the European research and development landscape.

“We are honored to support Fraunhofer IZFP with our cutting-edge cold spray technology. This collaboration aligns with our mission to empower global innovation and reinforces the value of Titomic’s solutions in driving industrial transformation through sustainable manufacturing,” stated Klaas Rozema, President of Titomic EMEA.

University of Twente Researchers Win Award for 3D Printing in Microelectronic Cooling

A team of researchers from the University of Twente in the Netherlands has won a prestigious Thematic Technology Transfer Proof of Concept (TTT-PoC) Award for their 3D printing solution to enable more efficient cooling in advanced microelectronics. As semiconductor microchips continue to get smaller and more powerful, overheating is a major issue, and a barrier to electronics innovation. Miniaturization makes it possible to integrate more functionality into smaller components, but heat generation increases, which can threaten the lifespan and reliability of microelectronics. The university says that the research team’s heat management solution could pave the way for more powerful devices that don’t need to use as much energy. The researchers will work closely with designers and manufacturers at the die, package, and system levels to validate the technology across the whole value chain. This will help them find the most impactful applications for their technology.

“We must tackle fundamental and technical challenges in metallurgy, additive manufacturing, and advanced materials characterisation,” said Dr. Shirin Dehgahi, lead investigator and postdoctoral fellow at the University of Twente. “This is the ideal moment to advance and commercialise our technology, positioning it for integration into future advanced packaging platforms.”

Researchers Develop Method to 3D Print Wearable Energy Harvesting Technology

As part of a €1.5 million project funded by Research Ireland and the UK Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), researchers in Ireland developed a way to 3D print functional energy-harvesting polymers directly onto stretchable textiles. Their work, completed in collaboration between the Atlantic Technological University, University of Glasgow, Heriot-Watt University, PEM Technology Gateway Centre, and I-Form, could enable commercial-scale production of durable, washable, self-powered wearable electronics. Their method addresses multiple challenges: it achieves excellent adhesion between the textile and 3D printed polymer, eliminates the need for multi-step processes, and offers strong triboelectric (electric charge transfer) performance. At the center of their solution is the fabrication of textile-based triboelectric nanogenerators (T-TENGs): energy harvestors which convert mechanical motion into usable electrical energy. The researchers were able to use low-cost FFF 3D printing to print triboactive thermoplastic polypropylene (PP) onto flexible, conductive fabrics, and the 3D printed T-TENGS show superior durability, high output voltage and current, and scalability.

“This research provides a scalable and cost-effective route to integrate energy harvesting technologies into everyday clothing. By leveraging low-cost 3D printing and achieving strong bonding between polymer and fabric, we have enabled the development of washable, stretchable, and high-performance energy generators suitable for real-world applications,” said lead researcher Dr. Aswathy Babu of ATU’s Nanotechnology and Bioengineering research division.

