AMS 2026: Registration Rates Increasing for 3D Printing Business Conference

From February 24-26, 2026, our Additive Manufacturing Strategies event will return once again to New York City for three days of panels, presentations, and keynotes on critical topics in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry. The conference has a new home this year: the Museum of Jewish Heritage, located at 36 Battery Place, with views of the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, and New York Harbor.

If you haven’t registered yet, this week would be a good time to do so, as rates will go up very soon. If you’re still on the fence about attending, let us tell you why this conference is not to be missed.

First, this AM business and networking summit covers a wide variety of topics. The first session is all about reshoring, with panels on advancing the technology in defense logistics and supply chain manufacturing, workforce development, and more. The second session will focus on automation and software, followed by a session about public markets, and finally, the Printing Money session. And that’s just Day 1!

The first session on the second day dives into AM at scale, with presentations and panels on topics like energy applications and high volume industrial part production. The next session centers on healthcare, and then a session about AM in aerospace and defense. The last session of Day 2 will focus on venture capital. Finally, Day 3 will open with a session on commercialization, followed by one about electronics. A session on market forecasts is next, and the event will end with the return of our popular CEO roundtable.

In addition to all of the panels and other talks at AMS 2026, the event will feature an amazing lineup of keynote speakers. For another year running, we’re pleased that Yoav Zeif, the CEO of Diamond Sponsor Stratasys, will present the opening keynote at the conference. Additional keynote speakers include:

Just like in previous years, AMS 2026 will also feature a small exhibit hall, full food service, private meeting rooms, and plenty of networking opportunities. In addition to shorter networking breaks during the conference itself, the popular Bavarian Beer and Pretzels reception, sponsored by AM Ventures, will close out the first day of the event. There’s also an evening mixer after the second day wraps up, and a farewell happy hour once AMS 2026 has officially ended.

Finally, AMS is the only time the full team from 3DPrint.com and AM Research is all together in the same place. We’d love to talk to you about our AM industry coverage, our custom research and data reports, and our consulting services.

If you’re interested in registering for AMS 2026, you can do so here. Currently, you can enjoy entrance to all the seminars, food functions, and the opening night networking reception for $1,100. But Early Early Registration rates end this Wednesday, August 27th, so that price will go up very soon. You can also register for just one day of the conference or just the networking hall. If you’re interested in group, academic, or government discounts, please email info@3drholdings.com.

