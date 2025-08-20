Velo3D Uplists to Nasdaq, Raises $17.5M to Fuel Next Phase

Velo3D has taken a big step forward. On August 19, 2025, the company announced that it raised $17.5 million through a public stock offering and officially uplisted its shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market, where it now trades under the ticker VELO. Just days earlier, the company’s stock had been trading on the OTCQX market under the symbol VLDX. OTCQX is the highest tier of the over-the-counter markets, but it’s not a full stock exchange. By moving to the Nasdaq Capital Market (one of Nasdaq’s three official tiers), Velo3D now has more visibility, stricter oversight, and access to a wider group of investors.

Overall, the move is not only a financial milestone but also a symbolic one, showing that Velo3D has regained momentum after a difficult period.

The offering includes 5.83 million shares priced at $3 each, raising about $17.5 million in total. Underwriters also have the option to buy up to 875,000 additional shares within 30 days. After fees, Velo3D plans to use the funds for everyday operations, equipment, and general business needs. For current shareholders, the transition to Nasdaq happens automatically and requires no action.

For Velo3D, joining Nasdaq is more than just changing its ticker. It shows the company is working to move past its struggles.

A Tough Road to Here

Velo3D has been one of the most ambitious names in additive manufacturing (AM) since it was founded in 2014. The company set out to remove the barriers of traditional metal 3D printing. Legacy systems often required extensive support or limited what engineers could manufacture. Meanwhile, Velo3D’s Sapphire printers, combined with its Flow software and Assure quality system, promised something different: the ability to print complex, mission-critical parts without compromise.

This bold vision drew in some of the biggest names in aerospace and beyond. SpaceX, for one, not only adopted Velo3D’s printers early on but at one point even struck an $8 million deal for a non-exclusive license to its technology. Honeywell and Lam Research are other famous customers of the brand, having used its 3D printing technology for producing complex components in aviation and energy systems, and advanced parts for semiconductor manufacturing, respectively.

In 2021, Velo3D went public through a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) merger, raising hundreds of millions in the process. But soon after, things got rocky. The 3D printing sector slowed, demand was totally unpredictable, and Velo3D found itself struggling with high costs, supply chain challenges, and a steep drop in its share price. In recent years, many wondered if the company could stay afloat. Some analysts even doubted whether it would survive.

That’s why today’s uplisting is so important. It shows Velo3D has weathered the storm enough to meet Nasdaq’s requirements and move toward growth.

Of course, the $17.5 million raised won’t solve every challenge, but it does give the company some room to breathe. With the funds, Velo3D plans to continue investing in its technology and operations. Its focus remains on industries where failure is not an option, like aerospace, defense, energy, power generation, and semiconductors.

These are the areas where Velo3D’s case is stronger, making metal parts that are impossible, or nearly impossible, to build any other way. What’s more, the need for this innovation isn’t going away any time soon, and Velo3D’s survival would help it remain part of the future of advanced engineering.

The 3D printing industry has been through its ups and downs. After the early hype, many companies failed to meet expectations, and the market went through several rounds of consolidation. Velo3D’s uplisting shows that, despite these setbacks, investors are still interested in companies pushing the limits of manufacturing.

For Velo3D, this is definitely a good sign. It’s a chance to move past a period of regrouping and focus on growth. The uplisting is a very important milestone for Velo3D, reflecting the company’s ongoing challenges as well as its efforts to regain stability.

