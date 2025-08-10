Elegoo Launches $1 Million Fund to Reward 3D Model Creators

In the world of 3D printing, having a great design is only half the battle. Getting it seen (and paid for) is the real challenge. This week, 3D printer manufacturer Elegoo is trying something new to change that. The Chinese company has pledged $1 million to reward people who create and share original 3D models.

The program is called the Nexprint Million-Dollar Creator Fund, and it’s tied to Elegoo’s new online platform, Nexprint. The idea is that creators upload original designs and get paid. Standout designs get paid a little more, and those who bring in other designers can earn bonuses.

It’s a simple pitch, but it raises a big question for the 3D printing world: how can the industry make sure that the people creating the models are the ones who truly benefit from their work?

The Platform Behind the Fund

Nexprint is brand new; it launched just a few days ago, on August 4, 2025. It’s an open-source community where users can upload, share, and download 3D models. Unlike commercial marketplaces that take a cut of every sale, Nexprint focuses on free sharing, but with Elegoo now adding a financial incentive.

The platform is open to anyone, not just Elegoo customers. That’s important because it means designers working with any 3D printer can still submit models, build an audience, and earn money.

Elegoo’s CEO, Chris Hong, says the goal is to make Nexprint a hub for creativity: “We greatly value originality in this industry. Nexprint will be a perfect platform to showcase creators’ original ideas. We believe every design will pay off.”

The $1 million will be spread out over one year. Each month, Elegoo will put money into a “reward pool” and start paying creators as soon as their designs are approved.

The payment structure is as follows: creators receive $5 for each approved original design uploaded to Nexprint, with an additional $5 for “exceptional” designs that “stand out and earn featured placement on the site.” There’s no limit to the number of submissions a creator can make. On top of that, there’s the “alliance reward” system, which offers up to $100 a month in bonuses for inviting other creators who go on to upload their models.

According to Elegoo’s rules, the initial reward phase runs from August 9 to August 31. Then, starting in September, the reward pool resets on the first day of each month, and users can see how many funds remain in real time on Nexprint.com.

Why This Matters for Designers

In many creative industries, from photography to music, there's an ongoing debate about how much value creators get compared to the platforms that host their work. 3D printing is no different.

In many creative industries, from photography to music, there’s an ongoing debate about how much value creators get compared to the platforms that host their work. The issue has been in the spotlight recently in other fields, too. Writers in Hollywood went on strike in 2023 to demand better pay and protections from streaming services. On YouTube, some creators have raised questions about whether their videos are being used to train AI systems without clear consent or payment. And on the positive side, platforms like Patreon have shown that direct payouts can work, and it has paid out more than $10 billion to creators since 2013.

3D printing faces the same problem, as model designers make the content, but often see little direct benefit. Model sites are full of free designs, but creators usually don’t earn money unless they sell their files. Even then, there’s a lot of competition, and prices stay low.

By offering guaranteed payouts, even small ones, Elegoo is betting that more designers will be motivated to upload their work. The hope is that the extra visibility and recognition will keep them coming back.

For a hobbyist, $5 per design could pay for a spool of filament after a few uploads. For someone who designs a lot, it could become a steady extra income. For Elegoo, it could build a large library of printable models that keeps people coming back.

The Bigger Picture for Elegoo

Elegoo isn’t new to big moves. Founded in 2015 in Shenzhen, the company has grown into a major name in consumer 3D printing, selling millions of its products, including machines, in over 100 countries. Its lineup includes popular resin and FDM printers, laser engravers, and STEM kits. In 2024, the company’s sales topped $220 million.

But the hardware market is competitive, and standing out is tough. By building a platform like Nexprint, Elegoo isn’t just selling machines, but also creating a space where users keep coming back, even when they aren’t buying a new printer. The more people use Nexprint, the more likely they are to be loyal to the Elegoo brand.

Launching a fund this large is ambitious, but it could also come with some challenges. For example, some essential things to consider include whether $5 per design will be enough to attract high-quality submissions, how Nexprint will confirm that designs are truly original, and what happens if the monthly fund runs out before the end of the month.

Nexprint is also entering a competitive space with established platforms like Thingiverse, Printables, and Cults3D, which already have loyal user bases. To stand out, Elegoo will need to offer something unique — and probably the million-dollar fund will be that advantage. It’s definitely a selling point, especially if there are no exclusivity requirements. That probably makes it safer for designers to share their work without putting everything on one site.

The first few months will be super important, because if the fund brings in plenty of talented creators, Nexprint could quickly become a go-to site for fresh, high-quality models. Instead, if participation is slow, Elegoo may need to change the incentives or invest more in promoting the platform. Still, it’s not every day a company puts this type of funding into paying the people who design the things we print. This move definitely sends the message that originality is valuable.

Even if you’re just starting out, or if you’re an experienced 3D artist, the Nexprint Million-Dollar Creator Fund is a good reason to start creating. To join, users can sign up for a free account at nexprint.com, upload their original 3D model designs, and start earning from each approved submission.

