“Certifications Are Just the Start”: A3D Targets Aerospace and Defense with Additive

When it comes to producing flight-critical parts, there is no room for shortcuts. That’s why A3D, a hybrid manufacturing company blending additive and traditional processes, recently took a major step forward, earning AS9100 certification and ITAR registration. But for Senior Vice President Jon Toews and Quality Assurance Manager William Glover, this wasn’t just about paperwork. It was about trust.

“We started to notice more and more customers asking if we were AS9100 certified,” Toews told 3DPrint.com. “It became clear that if we wanted to be part of certain conversations, especially in aerospace, we needed to meet those expectations. So we did.”

Founded in 2019 and based in Phoenix, Arizona, A3D was built on a strategic partnership with Hawk Ridge Systems, one of North America’s largest providers of engineering design and manufacturing solutions. Hawk Ridge supplies everything from 3D printers, CAD, and CAM software to engineering support, making it a great fit for collaboration. A3D now serves as the additive and traditional manufacturing arm powering Hawk Ridge’s “Manufacturing Services” division. But more than a service bureau, Toews explains that A3D sees itself as a “consultative, full-service manufacturer, offering not just production, but expert guidance on process selection, material choices, and part design.”

“We call ourselves a manufacturing-as-a-service provider,” Toews explained. “We offer both additive and traditional capabilities, which makes us flexible, but it also means we need to meet a wide range of customer demands. Some customers need a printed bracket for a drone, others want a CNC-machined metal part with tight tolerances—and we’re set up to do both. But more importantly, we help them figure out which process actually makes the most sense. That’s where the consultative side comes in. We don’t just print a part and ship it. We guide customers through material selection, design considerations, and manufacturability from start to finish.”

Certification with a Purpose

AS9100 is a quality management certification specifically designed for the aerospace industry. It builds on the more general ISO 9001 standard, but adds stricter requirements for traceability, documentation, and process control — key elements when companies are making parts that need to perform safely in the air or in space.

For A3D, achieving this was no small feat. Glover noted: “Our customer base is diverse. Some companies specialize in just one vertical, like aerospace or medical. But we work across industries — semiconductors, heavy machinery, consumer goods, and now more aerospace. That means the requirements are all over the map.”

Glover led the certification process.

“We get metal requirements, polymer requirements, traceability needs, it’s a whole smattering of things. It was a challenge to bring it all together, but it forced us to level up.”

In addition to AS9100, A3D also pursued ITAR registration, which oversees the handling of sensitive military-related data.

“Customers are trusting us with their secrets,” Glover noted. “ITAR ensures those files and projects stay secure. We had to control building access, data flow, everything. It’s a different layer of responsibility.”

As Toews summed it up, “Think of ISO 9001 as your global baseline. AS9100 builds in traceability and aerospace-specific quality checks. ITAR is all about data security. They build on each other.”

From Jigs to Jet Parts

Before certification, A3D had already begun serving aerospace-adjacent customers, like drone companies, tooling manufacturers, and firms with aerospace divisions. But now, with the credentials in hand, the door is open to more direct work with Tier 1 suppliers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

“This really positions us to move further into aerospace and even defense,” specified Toews. “We’re now going through the process of getting on approved vendor lists for companies like Boeing.” In addition to certifications, A3D offers something even more valuable — expert guidance. “Anyone can upload a CAD file and get a part printed, but that’s not our approach,” said Toews. “We engage in the conversation early: Should this be additive or traditional? What’s the best process or material? Many companies still aren’t designing with additive in mind — that’s where we add value.”

At A3D, quality isn’t a one-size-fits-all policy. It’s a tiered system that adapts to the customer’s needs, as both Toews and Glover noted.

“We have a range of inspection levels,” Glover explained further. “Tier Zero is a visual check. Tier One is a CAD comparison heat map. Then you have first article inspections, Form 1, 2, and 3, right up to full statistical process capability studies. Even customers with strict standards can be accommodated. We have a client in the semiconductor industry where 100% of the parts get inspected. No sampling. Every single one is tested. There’s no room for failure.”

The team also leverages heat maps, 3D scanning, and automated CMM (Coordinate Measuring Machine) equipment to make sure what’s designed is actually what gets delivered.

“We take the CAD, overlay the scan, and show the deviations,” Glover said. “Then we ask the customer: is this okay for your application? Often it is. But we always give them the data to decide.”

Additive That Adapts

To serve the growing aerospace market, A3D is investing in the right tools, Glover stressed. “We have large-format FDM printers, like the Markforged FX20 and the Stratasys Fortus 450, that let us insert carbon fiber exactly where it’s needed for strength. It’s not just lightweight, it’s strategic. You don’t have to reinforce the entire part, just the stress points.”

The company also works with certified polymers like Ultem 9085 and Onyx FRA, materials engineered specifically for flight.

“Those come with traceability and lot testing baked in,” Glover said. “That’s what aerospace wants.”

“As demand grows, we at A3D are already thinking about what’s next. Nadcap is definitely on our radar,” Toews added, referencing the aerospace industry’s gold standard for special processes. “We’re looking at the return on investment and what it would mean for expanding our reach into defense.”

While aerospace is a significant focus, A3D is also exploring new opportunities.

“We’d love to deepen our footprint in industries like military and defense. And now, with these certifications, we’re finally in the position to do that,” highlighted Toews.

To Glover and Toews, what matters most is not the paperwork, but the trust behind it.

“Additive manufacturing is still new for a lot of customers. We’re here to help them figure out how to use it. And now, with these certifications, we’re not just ready to help—we’re cleared for takeoff,” concluded Toews.

