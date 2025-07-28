3DPOD 264: 3D Printing in US Marine Corps with Matt Pine, Innovation Officer

Matt Pine is training Marines to use 3D printing in the field and helping deploy the technology globally for the United States Marine Corps. Working primarily with desktop machines, he focuses on MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul), improvised repair, and delivering parts to where servicemen and women need them most. Matt talks about the needs of the Marine Corps, and we explore the differences between 3D printing at Camp Lejeune and in a forward operating area. We discuss which parts are needed, what materials are required, and how 3D printing can be scaled effectively. We also learn how Matt trains Marines to 3D print and which Marines can and should be trained in this process. His experiences overseas and in conflict zones give him a sanguine view of what is needed and what 3D printing can realistically deliver.

This episode was brought to you by Continuum Powders.

