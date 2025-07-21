Alloyed Business Argive Making 3D Printed Micro Turbine Engine for MGI Engineering Drone

Micro turbines are featherweight power plants that pack a punch, and are being used in many missiles, as well as an increasing number of drone platforms. In 2020, we looked at how 3D printed micro turbines reduced part count from 61 to 1, while additive also led to improved fuel injection and power density. A Sierra micro turbine combustor came in at half the weight with ten times the power density. As an architecture, micro turbine components can also perhaps be changed quickly in size to fit new applications. Given the millions of drones printed, the larger drones now needed, and the backlog of missiles in production, now is an especially good time to be doing things in the micro turbine space.

Microturbine and propulsion business Argive, owned by materials firm Alloyed, will make its 3D printed A300 micro turbine engine for MGI Engineering, a UK-based design and engineering consultancy that has done a lot of work for Formula 1 and the like. That company designed a single-use SkyShark drone, which will use the 3D printed micro turbine. Alloyed itself, which makes alloys, raised $37 million and developed material that is being used by Honeywell and NTT DATA. The Argive A300 has four times fewer parts while being lighter and having a better power density. The engine uses ABD-900AM, which is being sold by Albert & Duval. This nickel superalloy has been made for its creep strength and can withstand temperatures up to 900°C.

Rob Joles, Commercial Director at Argive, said,

“Offering world-class performance at a drastically reduced cost, the A300 is evidence of the power of the additive manufacturing process to develop and produce engines at speed. Additive manufacturing enables the integration of complex, integrated components that enhance efficiency and reliability while reducing size and maintenance needs – critical for high-performance drone missions.”

While MGI Engineering’s Mike Gascoyne, CEO of MGI Engineering, stated,

“Integrating the world-leading A300 gas microturbine into SkyShark marks a significant leap in performance and capability. Its compact, lightweight design and exceptional fuel efficiency give us extended range, higher payload capacity, and the reliability our customers expect.”

I’ve been telling firms for years to make products together and talk about them. I think this is a great way to develop interest and business, and to break open markets. This is especially true for materials firms—there is only so much that a shot of some powder can do. By coming up with more relevant, application-specific examples that can be released, the resulting news can drive growth specific to the application. This news specifically will make people in the UAS industry’s ears perk up. Many aren’t aware of the high-performance, lightweight, compact micro turbines that can be made today. From a marketing perspective, I would advise everyone to do this.

Micro turbines in and of themselves are a super exciting part of our industry right now. One design could conceivably be used for lots of differently-sized engines. Optimal flow through the engine, part reduction, and functional integration are very important in these engines. Plus, all the same advantages that Safran has been gunning for over decades apply to these smaller engines as well. Missile development is going faster than usual, and more missiles are being made specific to a task or scenario. Many companies are unable to produce missiles fast enough.

A 3D printed micro turbine, therefore, could accelerate production, as well as make for a better missile. Some of the most widely followed missiles, such as the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) developed by Kongsberg, are in high demand. That missile can be launched from the ground or sea, and in future by air, costing about $2.1 million. It can be launched from pod-like solutions, and could be easy to add to a new vehicle. Currently selected by the US Navy and militaries in Poland, Germany, Japan, Canada, and Spain, a lot of people would like to make something that is as versatile and effective as the Kongsberg missile. Meanwhile, RC planes are using micro turbo engines as well. A lot of long range drones and interceptor-type drones are also using micro turbines.

All of these customers could be enticed into using a customized compact engine that could give them the performance they need at an attractive price. A little note about nomenclature here: Microturbo is a Safran unit that makes power units for that group. Small gas turbines in the energy market are also called micro turbines, and Sierra and others make micro turbines for UAS and the like.

These micro turbines are an ideal candidate for additive. With high demand on the horizon, this could be the next suppressors of our market. A large part of the high speed of long distance UAS platforms could be powered by these types of engines, and additive is clearly the best way to make them. The performance optimization and changeability could also allow these to be relatively inexpensive to use for plane and missile makers. This is one application, along with thermal management, orthopedics, and antenna, that we should watch closely.

