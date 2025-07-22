From Rust Belt to AM Hub: YBI and America Makes Are Rebuilding U.S. Manufacturing

In the shadow of shuttered steel mills, Youngstown, Ohio, is becoming a hub to try new technologies for a new wave of manufacturing growth in America. Thanks to the Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) and its longtime partner America Makes, the region is transforming into a national center for additive manufacturing (AM) innovation and workforce development.

Following recent news of YBI’s partnership with XJet and Humtown Products to expand metal AM capabilities in the region, this story dives deeper into the infrastructure and long-term planning that make these collaborations possible.

A bit of history

Youngstown was once a thriving steel town, with mills that ran day and night to help build America’s cities, bridges, and factories. But in 1977, a major mill closed suddenly, putting thousands out of work. Over time, most of the mills shut down, and the city lost both jobs and people. For years, Youngstown struggled. Then, in 2012, things began to change when America Makes opened its headquarters there, bringing new energy and helping turn the city into a center for training, innovation, and advanced manufacturing.

Now, what started in Youngstown is becoming a model for how other communities can rebuild through advanced manufacturing.

As small and mid-sized manufacturers (SMMs) across the U.S. struggle to keep up with new technologies and find skilled workers, Youngstown is showing how teamwork between businesses and government can help bridge the gap.

The Workforce Challenge

The U.S. manufacturing industry is at a turning point. As technology changes quickly and fewer people enter the workforce, companies are struggling to keep up. A 2024 study by Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute estimates that 1.9 million manufacturing jobs could go unfilled over the next decade, and SMMs will have the hardest time because they have fewer resources.

“Many companies are eager to adopt new technologies but struggle with an unprepared workforce,” says Stephanie Gaffney, Vice President of Advanced Manufacturing Programs at YBI. “We’re essential in accelerating the adoption of additive manufacturing by implementing targeted education and workforce development initiatives.”

For more than two decades, YBI has supported startups and manufacturers alike through its suite of training programs, consulting services, and access to cutting-edge equipment. Through initiatives like DRIVE AM (Driving Research, Innovation, and Value through Education in Advanced Manufacturing Technology), as well as its Last Tactical Mile traveling workshops for metal casting, YBI is helping workers and manufacturers prepare for today’s rapidly evolving production landscape.

The incubator also provides broader support through its EVOLVE Technology program (a startup accelerator), the Rising Tides program (to help companies de-risk AM adoption), and connections through the Smart Manufacturing Cluster of Ohio. Co-working space is also available via BRITE in Warren, and YBI offers certification and business assistance through its MBAC (Minority Business Assistance Center), which now leads the Center of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing.

From one‑click slicing and remote-control interfaces to ceramic and metal AM tools, including the recently added XJet Carmel 1400M metal system, YBI’s ecosystem supports engineers, technicians, and entrepreneurs building real‑world products. Its EVOLVE/AM facilities guide outlines these capabilities in detail.

Beyond equipment, YBI helps manufacturers access funding, certification support, federal grants, and a statewide network of collaborators, ensuring that both early adopters and legacy firms can succeed in a digital production environment.

A Hub for Aerospace and Defense

A big step forward is the upcoming launch of the Youngstown Innovation Hub for Aerospace and Defense, backed by $62 million in combined state and federal funding. Although not yet officially open, the hub is designed to support R&D, workforce development, and defense readiness initiatives focused on additive manufacturing.

Led by America Makes, the hub will provide access to R&D facilities, courses, and partnerships with both regional manufacturers and national defense programs. By 2029, the hub is projected to create over $161 million in economic impact, create 450 new jobs, and offer 185 STEM credential opportunities and 40 internships across four Ohio counties.

“Companies will have access to equipment and expertise that was previously out of reach,” Gaffney says. “Individuals will be able to build meaningful careers in AM without leaving the area.”

Closing the Skills Gap Via Real Projects

YBI’s work is much more than ideas. As the lead organization for a national project called “Additive Manufacturing in Metal Casting: The Last Tactical Mile,” the incubator is teaming up with foundries, universities, and OEMs to close the knowledge gap around sand and pattern printing, especially with binder jetting. The project includes hands-on training for technicians and machine optimization workshops, which have already reached eight U.S. cities to help strengthen the country’s supply chain.

One example of real-world impact is Humtown Additive, which improved its reverse engineering capabilities through YBI’s digital engineering initiative. By implementing the Hexagon Absolute Arm with Cover-Map Overlay technology, the company enhanced scan quality, reduced lead times and rework, and successfully aligned printer outputs across multiple machines, boosting quality control and digital part documentation.

“We’re expanding our scope beyond additive manufacturing,” says Gaffney. “Our long-term vision is to position Northeast Ohio as a hub for innovation and inclusive economic development. We’re scaling support for advanced manufacturing, aerospace, defense, and digital engineering—and working to close opportunity gaps for underrepresented founders.”

YBI’s partnership with America Makes is more than a local success story; it’s a model for how public-private ecosystems can transform national supply chains through education, strategy, and investment.

Images courtesy of YBI

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.