AM Research Webinar: How Continuum Turns Nickel Scrap into Cost Savings & Sustainability

Continuum Powders, a supplier of metal additive manufacturing powders, is on a mission to develop solutions that empower industries to optimize resources and reduce waste. And it’s not just lip service, either. This spring, the Industrial Sustainability Laboratory at Oregon State University (OSU) completed an independent life cycle assessment (LCA) of Continuum’s process, and found that its proprietary Greyhound Melt-to-Powder (M2P) technology lowers carbon emissions by nearly 100% when compared to traditional nickel powder production methods. This LCA is the focus of our upcoming webinar with Continuum Powders.

The results of this LCA show just how sustainable metal powder can truly be. The OSU researchers compared multiple production scenarios, and found that the conventional method, which uses 100% energy-intensive virgin nickel, contributes to 96% of the global warming potential (GWP) in the process. Continuum’s M2P differs from this method, as it can convert recycled nickel scrap into high-performance AM powders without the use of chemical adjustments or remelting. Using 100% recycled nickel and green energy sources, the LCA determined that Continuum’s method achieved a 99.7% reduction in carbon emissions.

The implications are exciting for the AM industry, as the advancement supports major decarbonization goals in critical sectors such as energy, aerospace, and defense, which require high-performance powders. With Continuum’s sustainable M2P process, manufacturers will be able to enhance supply chain resilience, reduce their dependency on raw materials, and majorly cut emissions.

If you’re interested in learning more about the results of this LCA, join us for a webinar on Tuesday, July 1st, at 12 pm ET.

Moderated by Scott Dunham, Executive Vice President of Research at Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research), the webinar, “Reclaiming Value: Turning Nickel Scrap into Sustainability, Savings, & Supply Chain Strength,” will explore this breakthrough. The expert speakers include Dr. Sunil Badwe, Vice President of Research & Development at Continuum, and OSU’s Dr. Karl R. Haapala, a Professor in the School of Mechanical, Industrial, and Manufacturing Engineering, and Kamyar Raoufi, a post-doctoral scholar in the same school.

“In this webinar, we’ll break down the findings from the LCA study and explore how this work is reshaping the future of additive manufacturing for energy, aerospace, and defense. Join academic researchers, industry experts, and Continuum Powders’ leadership to discuss what this means for manufacturers seeking real carbon reduction, cost-effective material strategies, and circular supply chain solutions.”

During the interactive webinar, attendees will learn the key methodology and results from the LCA study, the real-world implications for manufacturers who are under pressure to meet ESG goals, why recycled feedstock can outperform 100% virgin material in both cost and sustainability, and how Continuum Powders enables a closed-loop model with ASTM International-grade output. The speakers will also discuss what’s next in terms of growing circular economy models across industries. You can register for the webinar here.

