TissueLabs Launches Advanced TissuePro Bioprinter for Labs Ready to Scale Up

Swiss biotech company TissueLabs has launched its most advanced bioprinter yet, the TissuePro. Built for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, the new machine features precise multi-material printing, more automation, and greater flexibility compared to the company’s earlier models.

TissuePro builds on the success of TissueStart, the company’s entry-level bioprinter used in over 300 labs across more than 30 countries. While TissueStart opened the door for researchers entering the bioprinting field, TissuePro is meant for labs ready to scale up and tackle complex tissue models, organ-on-a-chip systems, vascularized constructs, and other advanced applications.

“TissuePro is everything we’ve learned, reinvented, and reimagined,” said Dr. Gabriel Liguori, Founder and CEO of TissueLabs. “If you loved TissueStart, get ready. You’re about to fall in love all over again.”

Precision Printing, Reinvented

At the heart of TissuePro is TissueLabs’ proprietary Mixtrusor technology, which lets the machine mix and print several bioinks at the same time. It uses five separate piston-based extruders to give researchers very precise control (down to just 0.1 microliters). This is a big improvement over pressure-based systems, which typically require constant adjustment.

According to the company, this setup lets researchers print complex, detailed tissues with different layers and materials. It also supports advanced printing methods, such as coaxial and triaxial printing (techniques that allow multiple bioinks to be printed in layers within a single strand), making it easier to recreate complex tissue structures similar to those in the human body. With this setup, users can create highly detailed, heterogeneous tissues with layered structures and compositional gradients.

To make it even more versatile, TissuePro comes with a light-curing system that uses five different wavelengths, allowing it to work with many types of materials. Both the printheads and the print bed can be heated or cooled (from 4°C to 60°C), so the machine works with everything from lab-made materials to natural ones. The system also includes automated multi-head printing, which cuts down on manual work and helps labs get more consistent, repeatable results.

TissuePro was developed with a wide range of applications in mind. While its core strength lies in regenerative medicine, the system is also geared toward drug development, cancer research, organ-on-a-chip models, cultured meat production, and soft robotics: fields that need precision, repeatability, and material flexibility. The system is now available for pre-order, with shipments expected to begin in August 2025.

From Brazil to Switzerland

The launch of TissuePro also shows how much the company has grown. Originally founded in Brazil, TissueLabs moved its headquarters to Switzerland to be closer to Europe’s biotech and innovation hubs.

Under the leadership of Liguori, a surgeon-turned-entrepreneur, TissueLabs has expanded its product lineup, which now includes extrusion and light-based bioprinters, biomaterials, and software tools. With TissuePro, TissueLabs is doubling down on its mission: to speed up the path to lab-grown tissues and organs, and put advanced bioprinting tools into the hands of more researchers around the world.

