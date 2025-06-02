3DPOD Episode 256: DLP AM at Visitech with Øyvind Tafjord, CEO

Øyvind Tafjord runs Visitech, a firm that makes the light engines that power a lot of the DLP machines we use in Additive. We talk to Øyvind about light engines, their market, competition, and the logic of really large vat polymerization systems. Øyvind thinks that vat polymerization systems using scrolling light engines of several meters by several meters would push Additive into low cost production. We also talk about what it is like to run a business amidst geopolitical uncertainty. Visitech implemented a “No China” supply chain a few years ago, a move that looks very prescient in the current circumstances. Given their work in optics and complex assemblies, Visitech´s success may mean that your own supply chain could also be localized.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Briefs, May 21, 2025: Medical Training Models, Connectors, Makerspace, & More
We’re starting with research and medical in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as a research team from Caltech is using sound to 3D print deep inside living tissue, and rural...
Prusa Core One: Innovating or Catching Up?
Disclosure: The Core One was provided to me by Prusa free of charge for the purpose of this review. I have not received any other compensation. All opinions expressed are...
3D Printing News Briefs, April 16, 2025: AM Award Winners, Cold Spray, Drones, & More
We’ve got some more news from last week’s RAPID+TCT to kick off today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, and then moving on to some interesting pieces of military AM news. Read...
Apples & Philips: From Sand to Customer or the Joys of Vertical Integration
“From sand to customer” was originally the business philosophy of Philips. The Dutch electronics firm was a pioneer in lightbulbs and later leveraged its expertise into X-ray tubes, radios, shavers,...