3DPOD Episode 256: DLP AM at Visitech with Øyvind Tafjord, CEO

June 2, 2025 by Joris Peels 3D Printing

Øyvind Tafjord runs Visitech, a firm that makes the light engines that power a lot of the DLP machines we use in Additive. We talk to Øyvind about light engines, their market, competition, and the logic of really large vat polymerization systems. Øyvind thinks that vat polymerization systems using scrolling light engines of several meters by several meters would push Additive into low cost production. We also talk about what it is like to run a business amidst geopolitical uncertainty. Visitech implemented a “No China” supply chain a few years ago, a move that looks very prescient in the current circumstances. Given their work in optics and complex assemblies, Visitech´s success may mean that your own supply chain could also be localized.

