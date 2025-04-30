AMR Software
An Editorial Changing of the Guard at 3DPrint.com

April 30, 2025 by Sarah Saunders and Vanesa Listek 3D PrintingBusinessEditorials / Opinions

After five years leading the editorial team at 3DPrint.com, Michael Molitch-Hou has moved on to a new role at ASTM International, a global organization that develops standards for industries including additive manufacturing. He has joined ASTM’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) as Content Strategy and Marketing Manager. 

During his time at 3DPrint.com, Michael brought curiosity and depth to every story, helping readers understand the people and ideas shaping additive manufacturing. Beyond his own reporting, he also expanded the site’s coverage, encouraged writers to dig into new trends, and helped foster specialization across different areas of the industry. His move to ASTM is a natural next step, continuing his work to help move the field forward through standards and global collaboration.

Michael moderating a panel on dental 3D printing at AMS 2023.

Before joining 3DPrint.com as the Editor-in-Chief, Michael had already served as Managing Editor at Engineering.com, and a writer and editor for 3D Printing Industry, as well as contributing to publications like Forbes. With a background in writing and critical studies from the California Institute of the Arts, Michael brought a broad, thoughtful perspective to the growing world of 3D printing. 

“After over a decade of editorial work in the additive manufacturing sector, I’ve been looking for a career change that would introduce me to new areas of the market and give me a chance to learn new skills,” explained Molitch-Hou. “When the opportunity to join the Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence at ASTM International presented itself, I jumped at the chance to be the new Content Strategy & Marketing Manager. 3DPrint.com gave me five great years of working with an amazing team, but I was ready for something new, and ASTM International is doing things I haven’t seen anywhere else in the industry.”

Following Michael’s departure, we—Sarah Saunders and Vanesa Listek—are taking over as Co-Managing Editors of 3DPrint.com. We have worked together on the editorial staff for several years and are excited to move forward as a team.

Sarah started at 3DPrint.com as a Staff Writer back in 2016. She brings years of editorial experience, along with a deep understanding of the 3D printing ecosystem. She’s not only shaped daily coverage here, but also coordinated our social media presence, built connections at events around the world, and visited countless companies to bring their stories to life.

Sarah Saunders visiting XJet in Israel.

Vanesa has built a background in investigative reporting and financial journalism, focusing on covering the industry’s key players and producing in-depth features around emerging technologies and trends. Together, we plan to keep pushing the media site forward with smart, grounded stories that reflect the reality and future of additive manufacturing.

Vanesa Listek with the new life-sized Godzilla and King Kong figures 3D printed for the annual hackathon event at Formlabs.

As we start this new chapter, we want to thank Michael for everything he brought to 3DPrint.com. His leadership, ideas, and encouragement helped shape both our team and the site. We’re excited to build on his foundation and keep delivering stories that matter to the 3D printing community.

