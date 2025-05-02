Driving Sustainable Additive Manufacturing: Continuum Powders Joins AMGTA as Principal Member

Texas and California-based Continuum Powders, a leading supplier of high-performance, sustainable metal powders for additive manufacturing (AM), is further strengthening its commitment to sustainability and circular manufacturing by joining the global non-profit Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA) as a Principal Member. AMGTA is the premier AM industry organization focused on promoting the environmental benefits of sustainable AM, and it supports collaboration, research, and education dedicated to advancing sustainable practices across the AM industry.

Launched in 2019, AMGTA is the first and only organization dedicated to sustainability in 3D printing. It works with leaders from across the AM supply chain to drive awareness, research, and best practices, and help companies to adopt greener production methods. Members—including 6K, Sintavia, the Additive Manufacturing Coalition, Divergent, HP, Stratasys, and many others—represent the entire manufacturing spectrum, from raw materials and design to users and end products.

Continuum will fit right in with the organization. Its Greyhound M2P (Melt-to-Powder) Platform takes alloyed metal waste-stream products and recycles them into high-quality, spherical powder with up to 99.7% carbon reduction. When customers use this powder, it then contributes to their own decarbonization and sustainability programs. Continuum, and its M2P technology, are perfectly aligned with AMGTA and its mission to lower the AM industry’s environmental footprint.

AMGTA’s Executive Director Sherri Monroe welcomed Continuum, recognizing its efforts to drive circular metal economy principles and its leadership in sustainable metal powder production. She said:

“Continuum Powders brings a unique approach to sustainability in additive manufacturing, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the AMGTA board. Their pioneering work in metal powder recycling and closed-loop manufacturing is exactly the kind of leadership that will shape a more sustainable future for AM. We look forward to collaborating to expand the reach and impact of responsible manufacturing practices.”

With his deep industry experience and vision to advance supply chain resilience and the circular economy, Rob Higby, the CEO of Continuum Powders, will represent Continuum on the AMGTA board.

“At Continuum Powders, sustainability isn’t just an initiative—it’s our foundation. We are honored to be invited to join AMGTA’s Board of Directors and aim to accelerate our collaboration with other industry thought leaders who are serious about measurable progress in sustainable manufacturing,” stated Higby. ” Our advanced technology enables us to convert high quality scrap into premium metal powders that meet the rigorous demands of industrial production, all while also saving costs and advancing the sustainability goals of our customers. By focusing on efficient recycling and high-quality production, we are helping manufacturers lower their environmental impact, reduce costs, and build more resilient supply chains.”

As a member of AMGTA, Continuum will work with the organization on a full life cycle analysis (LCA) meant to offer further validation of its M2P technology’s long-term environmental benefits. The company will also participate in several AMGTA speaking engagements, like ICAM 2025, to share case studies and data-driven insights to help speed the adoption of circular manufacturing practices in AM.

Last month, Continuum also attended AMGTA’s 2025 Annual Member Summit in Detroit, joining over 80 global delegates to share technologies and best practices, and celebrate sustainable manufacturing practices that use AM technologies. The company was actually one of several member organizations recognized with an award for its Sustainability Impact efforts. The categories included:

Environmental Management Systems – maintaining ISO 14001 EMS certification in good standing

Sustainability Reporting – publicly publishing Sustainability/ESG/CSR reports

Environmental Sustainability Research – commissioning and publishing research focused on environmental sustainability in AM

– commissioning and publishing research focused on environmental sustainability in AM Excellence in AM Sustainability – offered initiatives to expand reach and understanding of the AM sector in global promotion of sustainable manufacturing

Fittingly, the trophies were 3D printed out of PA12 polymer powder waste with Stratasys’ SAF ReLife technology. The SAF ReLife project is all about waste management, using the company’s proprietary Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF) technology to enable reuse of PA12 powder waste generated by other powder bed fusion methods, like MJF and SLS. Advanced thermal control transforms the waste powder into high-quality, functional parts, and allows companies to participate in more eco-friendly manufacturing processes.

Other highlights of the summit were keynote speaker Rich Voorberg, President of Siemens Energy North America, who discussed how AM capabilities are transforming refurbishment, maintenance, and spare part inventories to create bottom-line value through more streamlined supply chains. Monroe discussed the state of AM across the U.S., and the rest of the world, with Dr. Dean Bartles, President and CEO of Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group, and other panels and small group discussions focused on artificial intelligence (AI) for more sustainable and efficient manufacturing, organizational and technological challenges to technology integration, and the opportunities for these capabilities to address global market uncertainty.

Featured image: The Continuum team at the AMGTA Annual Member Summit in Detroit, MI

