3D People Launches Cloud-Based Digital Inventory Platform to Streamline Manufacturing

UK-based 3D printing specialist 3D People is on a mission to make manufacturing more accessible, without compromising on the quality of the products. That’s why, in addition to its current offerings of industrial polymer powder bed fusion (PBF) technologies and finishing solutions, the company has just launched a secure, cloud-based digital inventory platform called PartsVault. This centralized, browser-based hub enables buyers, engineers, and production teams to easily and efficiently manage 3D printed parts across the product lifecycle. With the ability to manage, store, and produce parts on demand, 3D People calls PartsVault a “game-changer for digital manufacturing and supply chain resilience.”

“PartsVault™ will transform the way our customers interact with us. It eliminates guesswork and waste. You know what parts you need, and we make them — on demand, with precision and speed,” Felix Manley, Co-Founder of 3D People, explained in a press release.

The idea behind digital inventories like PartsVault, and Würth Additive Group’s Digital Inventory Services (DIS) software platform, is to streamline manufacturing processes so that they better fit the demands of modern industry, in which global supply chains can become disrupted for a number of reasons. These days, the focus is increasingly on reshoring—returning production and manufacturing of goods to a company’s home country. What’s interesting about PartsVault in particular is that it’s a digital inventory based specifically in the UK, so localized manufacturing is part and parcel of the platform for European users.

“Global supply chains are under siege. A pandemic, escalating geopolitical tensions, and most recently tariffs have highlighted how traditional inventory systems are not well placed to keep pace with an unpredictable world,” Manley wrote in a 3D People blog post. “Companies face rising costs, erratic delivery schedules, and constant uncertainty. For many, it’s clear that new approaches are helping businesses stay flexible and future-ready.”

The new PartsVault is smart and secure, allowing users to store their latest product revisions so that no one is producing any outdated versions of a part. By saving production settings, you can also ensure repeatable quality—no need to worry that you might accidentally be making an old version of the product when you’re reordering repeat parts or need to quickly make a spare. Manley refers to the platform as a “digital parts locker,” which is an apt description. 3D People says that with PartsVault, reordering is easier, and consistency is a sure thing. It also supports just-in-time manufacturing, a production strategy where products are only made when needed, reducing inventory and waste.

But, when I mentioned before that PartsVault is special because it’s based in the UK, this doesn’t mean that only UK companies can use it. Manufacturers around the globe are looking for ways to serve regional markets without having to store physical stockpiles of parts. PartsVault helps with this by allowing companies not based in the UK to digitally store their part files within the platform, and only use UK-based manufacturing when needed…no logistics networks or local warehouses required.

“Many manufacturers overseas are looking for ways to reduce reliance on fragile international supply chains. With PartsVault™, they can securely store part designs digitally and trigger local UK-based production whenever needed. No stockpiles. No customs. No delays,” stated 3D People Co-Founder Sasha Bruml.

Manufacturing companies can use digital inventory platforms like PartsVault to, as 3D People puts it, “control their production destiny.”

“The digital inventory revolution is here, and 3D People is at the forefront,” Manley said. “With ISO 9001 quality, a market-leading online portal, and in-house finishing services, 3D People is perfectly positioned to deliver localised, responsive manufacturing for customers worldwide.”

If you want to try out 3D People’s new PartsVault for yourself, upload your files here for an instant online quote.

