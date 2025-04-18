AMR Software
ADDiTEC Adds LPBF 3D Printing to Portfolio with Launch of Fusion S at RAPID

April 18, 2025 by Sarah Saunders 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing EventsMetal 3D Printing

At last week’s RAPID+TCT 2025 in Detroit, metal additive manufacturing solutions provider ADDiTEC announced that it was launching a new technology platform. The company already has Laser Direct Energy Deposition (LDED) and Liquid Metal Jetting (LMJ) solutions, and now it’s expanding its offering by adding Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) to its portfolio of metal AM technologies with the new FUSiON S system. ADDiTEC says that with this addition, it’s now one of the only companies in the world to offer three complementary metal AM technologies.

FUSiON S

You may recall that the Florida-based company, which co-founded the MELTIO brand of metal AM platforms in 2019 with Spanish company Sicnova 3D, resurrected Xerox’s liquid metal 3D printing when it acquired Elem Additive Solutions in 2023; Xerox itself acquired ElemX technology in 2019 when it bought metal 3D printing startup Vader Systems. ADDiTEC calls it Liquid Metal Jetting, or LMJ, and the ElemX printer uses molten metal droplets to build up 3D objects. The company also offers laser DED, or LDED, via its portable robotic metal AM systems, the AMDROiD and AMDROiD X, the latter of which supports in-field manufacturing and repair for defense and other industrial applications. Both its LMJ and LDED, plus CNC technology, are offered in ADDiTEC’s Hybrid 3 manufacturing system.

Now, with the addition of LPBF to its portfolio, ADDiTEC can give its customers expanded capability and flexibility across multiple sectors, including automotive, aerospace, dental, energy, tooling, jewelry, and other precision applications.

“Our new LPBF platform, Fusion S, brings high-precision, production-grade metal 3D printing to the forefront of our offering. This launch marks a major milestone in our mission to deliver a full-spectrum metal AM portfolio that addresses the most demanding use cases—from aerospace and defense to medical and energy,” stated Brian Matthews, the CEO of ADDiTEC, in a press release.

Brake levers

Developed through a strategic collaboration, the new FUSiON S printer combines what ADDiTEC calls “a proven LPBF foundation with exceptional engineering and commercialization expertise.” The optimized LPBF platform features a compact footprint of 600 x 600 mm, industrial-grade performance, and optimized print parameters for cobalt chrome, stainless steel, titanium, and other advanced alloys. Complex geometries and fine features are no match for the printer’s high-resolution printing, enabled by a very fine but powerful laser spot. The user-friendly FUSiON S also has an enhanced material safety feature for operators.

“The closed powder circuit ensures more safety at work because the operator doesn’t come into contact with the powder during the entire printing process,” ADDiTEC writes.

The printer’s intelligent FUSiON Cartridge system ensures safe, economical powder handling when paired with the FUSiON Cabin, an unpacking station with a closed process chamber. Users simply take the cartridge with their preferred material from the Cabin and insert it into the FUSiON S. The Cartridge and Cabin provide clean separation of the final printed component from any residual powder, which is also collected for possible reuse. This innovative closed powder architecture means that operators don’t have any direct contact with metal powder.

FUSiON Cabin

The new FUSiON S also features a maximum scan speed of 5 m/s, 10-50 μm layer thickness, a nearly 16″ touchscreen, a closed gas-circuit for reduced gas consumption, and more. Users will also find a verified database of print parameters for several materials, including precious metals.

Now that it offers its three complementary metal AM technologies of LDED, LMJ, and LPBF, ADDiTEC customers can select the right process for every project, without having to go through multiple partners.

Images courtesy of ADDiTEC

