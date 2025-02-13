ADDiTEC’s AMDROiD X: A Portable DED Metal 3D Printer for Defense

Given the outsized role of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry, the Military AM (MILAM) conference in Tampa, Florida, has become a key trade show for the 3D printing industry. There, visitors get a chance to see industry trends at their peak, as the needs of the defense industrial base and capabilities of 3D printing meet.

Demonstrating this relationship is ADDiTEC, an increasingly important partner for the DoD. At MILAM 2025, the metal 3D printing firm unveiled the AMDROiD X, a self-contained, portable directed energy deposition (DED) system designed to support in-field manufacturing and repair for defense and other industrial applications. The system integrates a high-powered laser-wire DED process into a modular, deployable unit, aimed at reducing lead times for mission-critical components.

Housed within a 10-foot expandable modular container, the AMDROiD X is designed for rapid deployment in challenging environments, including remote and maritime operations. It features a 6kW fiber laser, with an option to upgrade to a 12kW fiber laser, enabling deposition rates of up to 4 kg/hr. The system supports a range of metals, including stainless steel, Inconel, aluminum, and copper, and is capable of printing parts up to 1.8 meters in size.

The AMDROiD X integrates multi-axis robotic architecture, utilizing ABB industrial robots to enable complex geometries and high-precision manufacturing. ADDiTEC has also incorporated the DROiD BUiLDER software, which facilitates multi-axis programming and streamlines the printing process for both experienced users and new adopters.

Energy autonomy is another key feature of the system. The AMDROiD X offers an optional power solution with four battery walls delivering 54kWh of storage capacity, which can be recharged via an integrated solar roof. This allows for operation in locations with limited or unreliable power infrastructure.

The AMDROiD X complements ADDiTEC’s liquid metal deposition technology, which, under Xerox, saw a ruggedized version of a printer installed on the USS Bataan. Such containerized deployment is meant to address the logistical challenges of traditional metal part supply chains by enabling point-of-demand manufacturing. The ability to produce components on-site reduces reliance on external supply chains, which can be crucial in remote or time-sensitive applications.

The militaries of the world are the first to realize and deploy such capabilities, explaining a large part of the DoD’s nearly $1 billion in direct spending on AM in 2024. However, companies like Daimler Truck & Buses has demonstrated that containerized solutions could have potential beyond defense. The ability to transport mobile factories for spare part production may prove useful during emergency situations and supply chain interruptions, as well as in austere environments more generally.

