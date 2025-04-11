Custom Car Parts, Flame Retardant Material, & More HP Innovations at RAPID

HP had a very busy week at RAPID+TCT, announcing several of its latest collaborations and innovations in polymer and metal 3D printing. Its new solutions are meant to scale production, lower costs, and speed up adoption across diverse applications, including automotive.

Blazin Rodz Redefines Automotive Customization & Performance

Talk about a hot rod! California-based car builder Blazin Rodz used HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology to print over 75 parts for a truly spectacular custom vehicle. The “Doughboy,” a heavily modified 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle, was named SEMA 2024’s Best Engineered Vehicle of the Year, and rightly so. But it’s not just for show—this cool car is fully functional, and its engineering-grade 3D printed parts made all the difference.

Thanks to the design freedom of 3D printing, every detail of this beast on wheels was designed for a unique driving experience. For smarter, faster, and more personalized production, the performance-driven vehicle has integrated a multitude of MJF-printed parts, including radiator ducts and heat exchanger outlets, inner fenders, and a front bumper with integrated air ducts.

Riccardo Salatino, Partner/Master Builder for Blazin Rodz, said, “The gap between automotive OEM and aftermarket is closing and Blazin Rodz is honored to partner with the team at HP, who’s also as passionate and dedicated to leading the charge as we are, to demonstrate how there really are no limits anymore when it comes to leveraging CAD Design and 3D printing to build high-performance custom vehicles faster and better.”

HP says that all of its durable, functional, 3D printed components for the Doughboy outperform their conventional counterparts, thanks to the cost-efficiency, high performance, and speed of its MJF technology. This custom vehicle truly shows the real world impact that additive manufacturing is capable of achieving.

“There’s no way we could ever design and engineer vehicles as extreme, precise, and drivable as we do at Blazin Rodz -in under a year- without CAD design and 3D printing,” said Waylon Jeffrey, 3D Design & Engineering Lead at Blazin Rodz. “HP’s Multi-Jet Fusion (MJF) printing is a game-changer for the entire industry, and we are committed to finding smart and innovative applications of it with every signature part we develop and every custom car we build moving forward.”

AI Text to 3D Solution

HP’s innovative AI Text to 3D Solution, which was also showcased at RAPID, takes accessibility and customization to a whole new level of design and manufacturing. The web service can convert simple text prompts into 2D images, 3D models, and, ultimately, detailed 3D printable files. The solution uses a “Hybrid AI” functionality to understand and transform a user’s text into images, and was even used to design one of the custom 3D printed components for the Blazin Rods Doughboy vehicle.

“Currently, 0% of functional parts are designed by AI. However, HP believes that in the next two years, the adoption of AI-designed functional parts will grow exponentially. This presents a unique opportunity for customers to speed up the adoption of AI in designing functional parts, enhancing efficiency and innovation in their workflows,” HP states on its website.

General Availability of HP 3D HR PA 12 FR

Last year, HP AM Solutions collaborated with Evonik to develop a halogen-free flame-retardant material with high reusability for advanced 3D printing. At RAPID this week, the general availability of HP 3D HR PA 12 FR was announced. The material meets exacting safety and flammability standards—passing UL94 V0 at 2.5 mm thickness—but without sacrificing surface aesthetics or durability. Plus, by offering 60% reusability, it’s an excellent market alternative for improved sustainability and cost per part.

HP AM Solutions has already benefited from its increased reusability, which enabled a 10% drop in carbon emissions and a 20% reduction in TCO. The company says this Evonik-enabled material has superior strength, better flammability resistance, smoother surface finish, and stronger economic advantages than other similar solutions.

HP 3D HR PA 12 FR is now also available through advanced AM solutions provider Endeavor 3D.

“By adding HP 3D HR PA 12 Flame Retardant to our portfolio, Endeavor 3D continues to lead the way in providing manufacturers with quality production-grade additive manufacturing solutions that challenge conventional performance and cost expectations. This material represents a significant step for manufacturers to inexpensively produce flame-retardant components and we are proud to be among the first to make it available for production,” stated Endeavor 3D’s CEO Phil Arnold.

Eaton’s Circuit Protector Lock-On Device

Global power management solutions leader Eaton was able to achieve more efficient, cost-effective production of a custom safety solution by using HP’s MJF technology and Nylon PA12 material. The company just launched a Circuit Protector Lock-On Device, which makes sure that critical circuits, like fire alarm systems, stay in the “on” position. The device is meant for Compact Circuit Protector Disconnect Switches up to 60 amps, and Eaton’s Bussmann Division 3D printed 300 of them in less than two weeks, and for less money as well.

Personalized 3D Printed Prosthetic Socket

Finally, VA Puget Sound is partnering with Red Duke Strategies, Radii Devices, and HP to ensure better prosthetic care for veterans by creating a personalized 3D printed prosthetic socket. Specialized dye and vapor smoothing processes were of critical importance in finishing the device and improving its aesthetics and durability. The result is a prosthetic solution for veterans that’s functional, comfortable, and can be personalized, and it could not have been done without HP’s 3D printing expertise.

As shown by all of these developments on display at RAPID, HP continues to empower multiple industries to overcome adoption barriers to AM.

