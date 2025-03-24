AM Coalition’s 2025 DC Legislative Fly-In: The Time Is Now for U.S. 3D Printing Policy

The Additive Manufacturing (AM) Coalition is set to host its third annual DC Legislative Fly-In from May 6 to 8, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The event, which aims to strengthen the industry’s presence in policy discussions, will bring together key stakeholders from the 3D printing community to engage with congressional representatives and government officials. Mark Burnham, Director of Policy for the AM Coalition, discussed the significance of the event in a recent interview with 3DPrint.com.

Event Structure and Why It Matters

Advocating for 3D printing at the federal level requires a hands-on approach, and the fly-in is designed to maximize impact. Burnham emphasized that direct engagement with lawmakers is critical: “Most Members of Congress and their staff do not have a manufacturing or engineering background. They need to understand how significant additive manufacturing is and can be when they are setting federal policy and funding levels. Our direct engagements make a significant difference in their understanding of how the AM community can play a critical role in the nation’s economy and national defense.”

The three-day event will follow a structured format, that includes direct engagement with key policy makers and excellent networking experiences.

Day 1 (May 6): A series of briefings will provide participants with an overview of key policy issues affecting the AM sector. A pre-event virtual forum will also be held in advance to prepare attendees.

Day 2 (May 7): Attendees will break into teams and conduct scheduled meetings with Congressional offices, policymakers, and relevant committees. A newly added Congressional reception will allow for further networking.

Day 3 (May 8): Additional meetings will take place until mid-afternoon, allowing attendees to travel back home conveniently.

With Ricoh and Nikon as Platinum sponsors, the AM Coalition expects participation from a broad cross-section of the industry. This includes representatives from companies focusing on medical applications, defense procurement, workforce development, and materials research.

In 2024, the AM Coalition coordinated an impressive 70 individual Congressional meetings over two days, engaging Representatives from over 20 states. To maximize the impact of these meetings, attendees were organized into small teams, each led by experienced advocates such as professional lobbyists or veteran fly-in participants. These teams were structured based on geography and topic focus, ensuring that Representatives met with constituents from their states while also addressing key industry concerns. Each group participated in multiple sessions per day, meeting with Congressional staffers who ranged from highly knowledgeable to those unfamiliar with industrial additive manufacturing. This structured approach will be replicated and expanded in 2025 to enhance the Coalition’s advocacy efforts.

One of the primary goals of the fly-in is to advocate for policies that support the growth of 3D printing in the U.S. Key issues on this year’s agenda include:

Procurement Reform: Ensuring small and medium-sized AM businesses can more easily transition from Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding to full government contracts.

Ensuring small and medium-sized AM businesses can more easily transition from Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding to full government contracts. Tariff Adjustments: Working with the administration to create a more favorable tariff regime that supports the AM sector’s growth.

Working with the administration to create a more favorable tariff regime that supports the AM sector’s growth. Workforce Development: Securing funding for training programs that prepare workers for careers in 3D printing.

Securing funding for training programs that prepare workers for careers in 3D printing. Research and Standards Development: Maintaining federal investment in AM-related materials research and industry standards.

Burnham highlighted that previous fly-ins have led to increased recognition of 3D printing among policymakers. “The first year was about introducing AM to many Congressional staffers who only knew about desktop polymer printers. Now, we’re getting more substantive policy discussions,” he explained. “One of the things we’ve been able to do over the first two years is develop that rapport with the House Manufacturing Caucus,” Burnham noted. “The Caucus is now reaching out to us for language and suggestions. This year, we intend to meet with the Caucus and its leadership. They play a key role in advancing policies that impact American manufacturing, and we want to ensure that AM is part of that conversation.”

The AM Coalition has also been actively engaging with national security agencies to emphasize the role of 3D printing in maintaining and strengthening domestic supply chains. “We have engaged with the National Economic Council and the National Security Council,” Burnham noted. “We have sent communications to the Hill, to the Armed Services Committees, and the Defense Appropriations Committees about the importance of AM in maintaining and improving our supply chain, both for national defense and for the national economy.”

Navigating a Complex Policy Environment

The fly-in takes place amid shifting economic and policy landscapes, including uncertainties surrounding tariffs, changes in federal research funding, and ongoing discussions about reshoring and supply chain resilience. The Trump administration has signaled a strong commitment to protectionist trade policies, which could have significant implications for the 3D printing industry.

“I think we’re in an environment of shifting tariffs. I don’t think anybody’s got a clear sense of how this will shake out,” Burnham said. “If you do it right, you can create an environment where AM can thrive and you can grow your manufacturing base, but if you don’t do it right, it won’t happen.”

As the event approaches, registration remains open, with discounted rates for Coalition members. Given the unique political climate we’re in, attending the fly-in may be more crucial than ever.

“Right now, it’s incredibly important to be heard in Washington. There’s a lot of chaos, a lot of noise, and the only way that you’re going to ensure that we have a viable and healthy AM community is if we get in there too and take our time and advocate for it,” Burnham concluded.

For more information on the 2025 DC Legislative Fly-In, visit the AM Coalition website.

