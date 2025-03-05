Lithoz at RAPID+TCT: Next-Generation Ceramic Membrane Filters Printed on the New CeraFab S320

At the upcoming RAPID+TCT event, Lithoz will highlight the impressive capabilities of its newest ceramic 3D printer: the CeraFab System S320. Visitors will have the chance to get a firsthand look at mid-sized ceramic parts 3D-printed on the S320, demonstrating how this machine is already revolutionizing technical ceramic manufacturing. Among the standout applications of this technology is Separonics™ by Evove, a groundbreaking ceramic filter membrane with bespoke homogenous porosity designed to enhance lithium extraction efficiency while drastically reducing environmental impact.

Expanding the Possibilities of Ceramic 3D Printing

Ceramic additive manufacturing is increasingly driving advancements across industries, from aerospace to medical technology. As demand grows for larger, ever-more precise parts and synchronized serial production, Lithoz is leading the way with the launch of the CeraFab System S320 – a true breakthrough in scalable productivity and precise reproducibility for technical ceramics.

With a build volume of 246 x 130 x 320 mm, the S320 offers five times the platform size of the ultra-precise CeraFab S65 industrial printer, making it an ideal solution for manufacturers scaling up to the serial production of mid-sized ceramic parts. The machine’s 4K projection system offers 60 µm resolution, merging complex geometries and superior material performance at an industrial level. This enhanced scalability marks a significant step forward in expanding the applications of ceramic 3D printing.

Revolutionizing Lithium Extraction with 3D-Printed Ceramic Filters of Ø = 4”

One of the most fascinating applications realized on the CeraFab S320 is its role in innovating advanced filtration systems, such as Separonics™ by Evove. Lithium is one of the most critical materials in today’s digitized economy, essential for rechargeable batteries in electric vehicles, smartphones and countless other devices. However, the extraction process is energy-intensive, environmentally challenging and plagued by inefficiencies in traditional membrane filters made from polymers.

Evove’s Separonics™ membranes, manufactured using Lithoz’s lithography-based ceramic manufacturing (LCM) technology, address these challenges in lithium extraction head-on. Unlike legacy polymer filter technology which has remained unchanged for decades, suffering from irregular pore structures and performance limitations, Separonics™ membranes are digitally engineered with perfectly uniform, bespoke application-specific porosity, maximizing efficiency and sustainability.

These membranes generate five times higher product yield by doubling the amount of lithium extractable from water and brines and by increasing the purity level of the lithium to a level allowing direct on-site production of final products. With on-site lithium processing requiring far less energy consumption and logistic efforts, these membrane filters drastically reduce CO 2 emissions by 80%. Additionally, they recycle up to 80% more water, significantly lowering environmental impact and preserving local ecosystems, while reaching operational lifespans of up to 20 years – far surpassing the few months of conventional ceramic membranes.

These modular, scalable membrane segments, each 5 cm in length, are combined to standardized units of 1-meter and retrofitted into existing housings, seamlessly integrating Separonics™ into existing facilities. By offering enhanced flux, selectivity and durability, they are setting a new standard for sustainable lithium extraction.

Unlocking New Efficiencies – with 3D Printed Ultra-Resistant Technical Ceramic

The impact of mid-sized 3D-printed ceramics extends far beyond lithium extraction. As industries seek more efficient, environmentally friendly solutions, highly durable 3D-printed technical ceramics are proving to be a game-changer. Lithoz’s CeraFab System S320 is empowering manufacturers to push the boundaries of what’s possible – in filtration, aerospace, semiconductor energy and beyond.

At RAPID&TCT, attendees will have the opportunity to explore how Lithoz technology is shaping the future of ceramic manufacturing. From the S320’s unparalleled precision and scalability, Evove’s groundbreaking filtration technology and more mid-sized parts, the event will showcase the transformative potential of ceramic 3D printing. Visit Lithoz at RAPID&TCT (booth 3415) and discover how the new CeraFab System S320 is unlocking new dimensions of efficiency, sustainability and performance for your industrial challenge.

