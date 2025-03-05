Bauer to Use Carbon Fiber 3D Printing for Hockey and Lacrosse Equipment

Spanish startup Reinforce 3D has scored a significant win by partnering with Bauer Hockey, a major player in ice hockey equipment, producing everything you need—except the ice. The sticks-to-skates company plans to integrate Reinforce 3D’s Continuous Carbon Fiber Injection Process (CFIP) into its sports gear. The partnership also extends to Cascade/Maverik Lacrosse, which is owned by Canadian investor Fairfax Financial.

“Our mission at Reinforce 3D has always been to take any part to a new level of superior performance. Partnering with Bauer Hockey, LLC, a leading brand in the world of sports, allows us to demonstrate the true potential of our CFIP technology and 360° solution in high-performance applications,” stated Reinforce 3D CEO Blanca Garro.

Reinforce 3D was founded in 2022 and has since worked to commercialize CFIP and the Delta machine that enables it. CFIP is a process in which resin is injected into a hollow part, where it mixes with fiber and cures inside, strengthening the structure. It is compatible with any 3D printing technology and can also be applied to molded or traditionally manufactured parts. CFIP can join components into a reinforced assembly and, in some cases, enable organized fiber placement in key areas or throughout a part. The process is particularly intriguing because it can be integrated with desktop printer farms, MJF, or virtually any other manufacturing method. Additionally, CFIP has the potential to be highly cost-effective, making it a versatile solution. This flexibility allows Reinforce 3D to partner with a wide range of companies across different industries.

Any OEM could be a potential partner for the company. A business could also enter the market with parts produced on low-cost desktop systems, scale up using MJF, and eventually transition to molds—all while utilizing CFIP. The technology is particularly advantageous for hollow parts, as many molding and machining processes excel at producing hollow tubes. With CFIP, tubular structures can be easily reinforced, transforming relatively inexpensive components into highly durable ones.

The most obvious application is in hockey helmets, which must be extremely strong to absorb impacts from pucks, skates, and ice. Existing designs could be reinforced using this process, or entirely new equipment could be developed. For wire cage helmets, a prime candidate for reinforcement is the grille protecting the goalie’s face. Transparent face shields, typically made of polycarbonate, might also be optimized in some way. Similarly, helmet padding, usually composed of closed-cell foam, could potentially benefit from structural enhancements. The helmet’s exterior, typically made of injection-molded HDPE, could be further optimized for puck impacts or engineered to better withstand hard collisions with the ice through an improved structural design.

Ice and rollerblading skates could also be optimized, with certain components—such as the toe cap or even the entire boot—being reinforced, made lighter, and improved for performance. The holder, which secures the steel runner in place, could also be lightweighted. While it’s unclear whether any part of a hockey stick could be 3D printed to provide a meaningful advantage, printing the blade to create a lighter version with a larger sweet spot is an intriguing possibility. Enhancing the blade’s performance could potentially improve shots.

Lacrosse sticks, which frequently break and range in price from $50 to $250, might also benefit from improvements—perhaps by reinforcing the basket to enhance durability and gameplay. The growing role of 3D printing in the sporting goods industry is exciting, with successes ranging from helmets to bike saddles to golf clubs. In hockey and lacrosse, Reinforce 3D could be on its way to pioneering new and impactful applications.

