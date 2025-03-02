3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: March 2, 2025

It’s another busy week of webinars and events! Stratasys continues its advanced training, Meltio will discuss metal 3D printing for mold repair and spare parts, 3DHEALS will hold an online panel about AM for veterinary medicine, and more. There are also some larger events, including ANTEC 2025 and JEC World. Read on for all the details!

March 3 – 6: ANTEC 2025

The global plastics community will be meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from March 3-6 for ANTEC 2025, the annual technical conference by the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE). All the the latest advances in academic, industrial, laboratory, and international work focused on plastics and polymer science will be featured and discussed, as well as critical topics like materials performance, sustainability, and research. Several sessions will be of interest to those in the AM industry, like one about the aging effects of polymer powders for additive manufacturing. The event also offers special symposiums, the SPE Awards, a VIP experience, and networking opportunities.

“ANTEC® will address a range of emerging plastics technologies, current and commercially available materials and processes, polymer research, new materials, innovative processes, and more. There will also be a focus on scientific, technical, or industrial problems and their solutions.”

You can register for the conference here.

March 4 – 6: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

This week, Stratasys continues its advanced training courses, with three offerings for its customers in the EMEA. First, on March 6, the “Color for J-Series Training” will be held to provide knowledge in color settings and printing considerations on the J5/7/8-Series. Then, from March 4-5, “FDM Advanced Operations Training” is for users looking to increase utilization of their high-end FDM systems. Finally, “PolyJet Color Texturing Expert Training” will be held from March 5-6 to teach the workflow from solid single-color design to full color 3D print textures for J-Series printers. All three courses will be given in an online webinar format at the company’s German headquarters in Baden-Baden.

“You are in the right place if you want to start or deepen your learning about additive technologies and your Stratasys printer.”

For more details and registration: training.emea@stratasys.com.

March 4 – 6: JEC World 2025

The leading international composites show, JEC World, will be held in Paris from March 4-6. Last year’s event welcomed over 1,300 exhibitors across 27 pavilions, so this event is definitely the place to be if you’re a composite materials professional. Attendees can meet with global companies and innovative startups from the whole value chain, witness product launches, network with other visitors, attend informative workshops, and much more. Many companies from the 3D printing industry will be exhibiting at the event, including Caracol, Massivit, REINFORCE3D, Viscotec, and more.

“JEC World is also the ‘festival of composites’, offering a unique showcase of what composites can offer to various application sectors, from aerospace to marine, from construction to automotive, and an unlimited source of inspiration for participants from these industries.”

You can register for JEC World here.

March 5: Mold Making & Spare Parts with Meltio

Meltio will hold a webinar at 11 am EST on Wednesday, March 5th about “Redefining Mold Making & Spare parts production” with its wire-laser metal 3D printing solutions. The company’s applications team will share how Meltio’s technology is transforming mold repair and spare parts production. During a live presentation, attendees will learn about efficient repair strategies for stamping dies, how to optimize cooling channels for plastic injection molds, how to integrate Meltio into tool shops, how to fabricate stronger and longer-lasting tools with dual- and quad-wire capabilities, and more. The webinar will end with a Q&A session.

“Meltio’s wire-laser metal 3D printing technology helps tool shops cut costs, reduce lead times, and extend tool life by enabling efficient die repairs, enhanced mold performance with conformal cooling channels, and durable dual-wire or quad-wire material solutions—all with the safety and simplicity of wire.”

You can register for the webinar here.

March 5: 3D Printing’s Impact on Transportation

Also at 11 am EST on the 5th, 3D Systems is sponsoring a DesignNews webinar about “3D Printing’s Impact on Transportation in 2025 & Solutions to Unlock New Opportunities.” Attendees will hear about the impact of new 3D printing advancements on OEMs and the supply chain, as well as what today’s production-grade materials are capable of achieving, how to rethink 3D printing productivity for more flexibility, onsite fast implementation applications like elastomeric parts, and more. Application Engineer Cristina Carnevale Bonino and Deniz Okur, Segment Marketing Transportation, Motorsports & Service Bureaus—both with 3D Systems—will share key solution advancements that can reduce costs, speed up development cycles, enhance efficiency, and help drive the future of mobility.

“Today’s transportation market’s complexities make innovation and acceleration-to-market crucial for component functionality, testing, production, and assembly processes. The good news is that significant advances in additive manufacturing (3D printing) and material science are unlocking new opportunities to meet 2025 targets across R&D, manufacturing, and assembly.”

You can register for the webinar here.

March 6: 3D Printing for Veterinary Medicine

The latest 3DHEALS online forum is about “3D Printing for Veterinarian Medicine,” coming this Thursday, March 6th, at 11 am EST. Sponsored by Materialise, the session will highlight how advanced 3D printing is improving prosthetic solutions for pets, enhancing surgical precision, and reshaping patient-specific treatments for animals. You’ll be able to connect with leaders at the forefront of veterinary 3D printing during the forum, and join in virtual networking on Zoom after it’s over.

“Industry experts and veterinary professionals will share real-world applications, success stories, and the latest research on additive manufacturing in animal healthcare. Whether you’re a veterinarian, researcher, entrepreneur, or tech enthusiast, this event offers valuable insights into the future of personalized care and innovation.”

You can register for the virtual event here.

March 6: First Multi-Material, Monolithic Jetted Denture Solution

Also on the 6th at 11 am EST, 3D Systems will teach you how all about “Transforming Dental Care with the Industry’s First Multi-material, Monolithic Jetted Denture Solution.” The company recently unveiled its NextDent 300 MultiJet 3D printer for jetted dentures, with best-in-class fit, strength, and aesthetics, as well as high speed and efficiency, scalability, and digital integration. Three speakers from 3D Systems will present the new NextDent Jetted Denture Solution, followed by a 15-minute Q&A session. Dental labs, you don’t want to miss this one!

“Participate in this webinar to learn how the first-to-market multi-materials printer and the materials provide a faster, more cost-effective, and highly scalable alternative to traditional denture fabrication, which enables better business outcomes for labs and improved results for patients.”

You can register for the webinar here.

March 6: SprintRay Launches from Chicago Midwinter Meeting

Finally, speaking of dental 3D printing, the Chicago Dental Society recently held its popular Midwinter Meeting, and SprintRay wants to tell you all about it. This Thursday, March 6th, at 7 pm EST, co-founders Amir Mansouri and Hossein Bassir will participate in an “Exclusive Webinar Covering Launches from Chicago,” including the latest materials from the company’s Digital Press (Midas) and Digital Print (Pro 2) lines. Attendees will get a recap of the new materials, like the high-performance SportsGuard for fabricating custom athletic mouth guards, and the ceramic-filled Digital Temp, powered by NanoFusion technology to print temporary restorations with exceptional aesthetics and fit. They’ll also hear about the patent-pending Duo Kit for the Pro 2, which is designed to print two different resins simultaneously for maximum efficiency.

“Learn how SprintRay can boost your chairside efficiency during our latest webinar exclusive.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.