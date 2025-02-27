3D Systems Showcases Inkjetting for 3D Printed Dentures

The dental 3D printing market is currently the most competitive sector in additive manufacturing. With end-to-end solutions, low-cost printers, high-end systems, metals, polymers, and software, the industry is rapidly evolving. If you’re a dental lab or a dentist, you’ve likely considered implementing 3D printing in-house or using a service. Compared to other industries, dental 3D printing is relatively easy to adopt. It is cost-effective, supports a wide range of dental products, and offers solutions designed for ease of use and accessibility. In many ways, the dental sector serves as a predictor of the broader future of the 3D printing industry. But what lies ahead for dental 3D printing?

3D Systems believes the future lies in jetting technology. The company has unveiled its NextDent 300 MultiJet 3D printer, designed to produce monolithic dentures in a single process using one machine. This solution aims to deliver more colorful, cost-effective, and durable dentures. While the initial focus is on dentures, the company plans to expand into night guards, aligners, and more.

Currently, SLA and DLP dominate the dental market. These vat polymerization processes offer a range of price points and throughputs, with machines available in various sizes. Generally, they provide good fit, cost efficiency, and detail. However, jetting technology could offer advantages by enabling multi-color printing in a wider range of tooth shades, all in a single step.

For now, chairside 3D printing will likely remain the domain of SLA and DLP machines. However, for labs or high-volume production, jetting could prove to be a more cost-effective solution with reduced manual labor. Additionally, improved color options could serve as a key differentiator for dental practices.

NextDent Jet Teeth and NextDent Jet Base materials, along with the entire software and machine workflow, have received FDA clearance. The Jet Base material may also offer better impact resistance and comfort compared to other options. The NextDent 300 MultiJet printer, capable of producing 15 arches in nine hours, is expected to be available in Q3 2025.

The company will also introduce a night guard solution, targeting the fast-growing segment that addresses apnea, teeth grinding, and related issues. With rising obesity rates and increasing awareness, demand for these solutions continues to grow. 3D printing offers a cost-effective, customized approach to addressing these needs.

It will be particularly interesting to see whether jetted dentures can be proven to offer greater comfort or better tooth protection. Jetting technology could enable customized impact absorption fields, potentially improving outcomes.

Looking ahead, the company aims to enter the direct aligner production market—a sector already producing two million parts per day.

“3D Systems has been a pioneer in digital dentistry for years, establishing itself as an industry leader, Additive manufacturing is poised for widespread adoption across all dental applications — to straighten, protect, repair and replace teeth — and we´re perfectly positioned to capitalize on this growth. Our decades of experience developing specialized dental materials and 3D printing technology along with our deep applications expertise will allow us to bring a full spectrum of high-volume production solutions to market in the coming years. We´re committed to this expansion and are working closely with key players in every dental product category to accelerate the availability of these advancements,” said 3D Systems CEO Jeffrey Graves.

Large SLA systems from 3D Systems have long powered Invisalign, playing a key role in bringing the solution to market. With a broad dental portfolio spanning materials, software, and machines, the company is now pushing newer technology to expand capabilities for dental professionals.

Jetting has the potential to deliver safer, more comfortable, tougher, and more cost-effective 3D-printed dental solutions. It could enable optimizations in color, texture, impact resistance, and overall feel—enhancements that would be difficult to achieve with vat polymerization.

However, 3D Systems is not alone in this space. Companies like Quantica are also active, making it uncertain whether 3D Systems will dominate the market. Still, in dentures and beyond, higher-viscosity inkjet and jetting technology could drive 3D printing into many new high-volume applications.

